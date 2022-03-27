Reba McEntire's Timeless Look At The Oscars Had Fans Talking

On March 27, celebrities arrived at the Dolby Theatre dressed to the nines for the biggest night in Hollywood, the Oscars. In addition to celebrating the year's best movies, the award show also happens to be a big night for fashion. Celebrities tend to go all out for the Oscars, with statement-making looks, some even withstanding the test of time. After all, who could forget Bjork's iconic swan dress or Angelina Jolie's leg moment in 2012?

This year, Zendaya wowed on the red carpet with her silk crop top and sequin combo. Timothée Chalamet also had Twitter in an uproar over his shirtless sequin blazer look. Besides Zendaya and Chalamet, the star who may have truly stolen the show this year was none other than country music legend Reba McEntire. The 66-year-old singer took to the stage at this year's awards and performed alongside Kevin Jonas and Travis Barker, and fans couldn't get enough of her look or her performance.