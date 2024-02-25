Kenneth Mitchell, Captain Marvel Actor, Dead At 49
"Captain Marvel" actor Kenneth Mitchell has died at the age of 49, according to Deadline. Mitchell succumbed to ALS — the neurological condition that he lived with for several years — on February 24. "For five and a half years, Ken faced a series of awful challenges from ALS. And in truest Ken fashion, he managed to rise above each one with grace and commitment, to living a full and joyous life in each moment," Mitchell's family wrote on Instagram. "He lived by the principals that each day is a gift and we never walk alone."
Mitchell's acting career kicked off in 2000 with a small role in the short film "No Man's Land." However, his career eventually blossomed as he landed prominent roles in projects such as "Jericho," "Captain Marvel," and "Star Trek: Discovery," the latter of which came shortly after his ALS diagnosis. Mitchell also appeared in various other projects, including "The Astronauts Wives Club" and "Switched at Birth." His last project was "The Old Man," which debuted in 2022.
Unfortunately, Mitchell leaves behind his wife and children. According to StarTrek.com, Mitchell hoped fans would send any gifts to aid research for ALS or help out his wife and children. A friend of their family has since launched a GoFundMe fundraiser, which, as of this writing, has raised nearly $23,000 of its $100,000 goal.
Kenneth Mitchell never gave up
Kenneth Mitchell never thought to give up his acting career after receiving his ALS diagnosis, a condition which hinders a patient's mobility and often leads to early death. In fact, Mitchell was determined to keep going. "I still wanted to work," Mitchell told People in March 2020. "Here I was faced with something taken away from me — why should I stop something else? I really wanted to keep inspiring myself." Mitchell also persevered in hopes of setting an example for his children, according to producer Don Shotz, who produced Mitchell's final project, "The Old Man. "I need my kids to see that I can and will keep doing what I'm meant to be doing for as long as I possibly can," Mitchell said, according to Shotz.
Unfortunately, Mitchell's life-threatening illness still posed challenges for his career, and once even required him to forfeit a leading role. "We realized it wasn't right for me health-wise and emotionally to move away from my family just to go work on this project," Mitchell told People of the role, which shot in Newfoundland. Fortunately, losing that role didn't stop Mitchell from contining to work other projects, including "Nancy Drew," which also worked to accommodate his limited mobility. "They just make it work," said Mitchell. "They do it in a way that they don't ever make me feel like I'm dragging things out or a hindrance or anything. It always makes me feel like I'm still an asset. That's really empowering."