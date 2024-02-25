Kenneth Mitchell, Captain Marvel Actor, Dead At 49

"Captain Marvel" actor Kenneth Mitchell has died at the age of 49, according to Deadline. Mitchell succumbed to ALS — the neurological condition that he lived with for several years — on February 24. "For five and a half years, Ken faced a series of awful challenges from ALS. And in truest Ken fashion, he managed to rise above each one with grace and commitment, to living a full and joyous life in each moment," Mitchell's family wrote on Instagram. "He lived by the principals that each day is a gift and we never walk alone."

Mitchell's acting career kicked off in 2000 with a small role in the short film "No Man's Land." However, his career eventually blossomed as he landed prominent roles in projects such as "Jericho," "Captain Marvel," and "Star Trek: Discovery," the latter of which came shortly after his ALS diagnosis. Mitchell also appeared in various other projects, including "The Astronauts Wives Club" and "Switched at Birth." His last project was "The Old Man," which debuted in 2022.

Unfortunately, Mitchell leaves behind his wife and children. According to StarTrek.com, Mitchell hoped fans would send any gifts to aid research for ALS or help out his wife and children. A friend of their family has since launched a GoFundMe fundraiser, which, as of this writing, has raised nearly $23,000 of its $100,000 goal.