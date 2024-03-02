How Natalie Portman Responded To Rumors Of Her Husband's Infidelity

If only there were no strings attached to being a celebrity. Natalie Portman finally addressed reports that Benjamin Millepied cheated on her, but her complaint was not about her husband's rumored behavior — it was about anyone interested in it.

The French publication Voici broke the affair story in June 2023. Millepied's paramour was reportedly a French environmentalist named Camille Étienne, who is twenty years his junior. A source told Us Weekly that Portman was understandably upset but wasn't ready to give up on her marriage for the sake of her two kids, son Aleph and daughter Amalia. "Natalie believes Benjamin's affair was a brief and stupid liaison that means nothing to him," the insider added. Meanwhile, a People source weighed in with Millepied's purported feelings about the situation, saying, "He knows he made an enormous mistake and he is doing all he can to get Natalie to forgive him and keep their family together."

Portman and Millepied remained tight-lipped about the infidelity claims, even as tabloids continued publishing updates about the state of their odd marriage. In August 2023, it was reported that the pair's efforts to repair their relationship and move past the ordeal had failed. Fueling the claim that the couple had separated was Portman's decision to leave her wedding ring finger bare when she attended a conference in Germany the following month. However, she didn't confirm that her marriage was over when the topic came up during a February 2024 Vanity Fair interview.