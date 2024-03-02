We Can't Get Over Arabella Kushner's Height Transformation

As you may recall, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner welcomed their daughter, Arabella Rose Kushner, into the world on July 17, 2011, to much fanfare. "I just left the hospital, and the baby is beautiful. [Ivanka's] doing great," proud grandfather Donald Trump told "Fox and Friends" hosts. "Arabella Rose is the baby's name — I just found that out, by the way," he added.

Since then, the public has gotten glimpses of Arabella over the years. In January 2017, a pint-sized five-year-old Arabella was front and center at many of her grandfather's inauguration festivities, including a visit to the Arlington National Cemetery and the National Prayer Service held at Washington Cathedral. In February 2017, Ivanka captured a small but mighty Arabella belting out a song in Mandarin in honor of the Chinese New Year.

Photos from her Bat Mitzvah celebration show how much Arabella has grown since then — in some cases towering dangerously close to her statuesque matriarch. The transformation had many in shock, including former United States Ambassador and current Republican nominee hopeful Nikki Haley. "Mazel Tov! Sending so many blessings to Arabella. She is growing up to be a beautiful, strong girl. So proud of her!" Haley penned in the comment section of Ivanka Trump's commemorative Instagram post.