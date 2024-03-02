We Can't Get Over Arabella Kushner's Height Transformation
Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump's eldest child and only daughter, Arabella Kushner, made headlines in June 2023 when she celebrated her upcoming twelfth birthday in style. But it wasn't just her lavish Bat Mitzvah or her stunning party dresses that caught everyone's eye — it was her striking height transformation.
"With an abundance of love and immense pride, Jared and I celebrated our daughter Arabella's Bat Mitzvah this past weekend. We reflect on the weekend with full hearts and an abundance of joy and gratitude," Trump began in a lengthy Instagram post, along with ten photos from the special day. Arabella is decked out in a long, faint blue and gold ombre metallic gown designed by Custom By Zoe in some images. In others, she's sporting a shorter, tea-length floral print dress with flutter sleeves. Ooh la la! Still, no matter what dress she was rocking, Arabella looked noticeably taller!
Many have watched Arabella Kushner transform over the years
As you may recall, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner welcomed their daughter, Arabella Rose Kushner, into the world on July 17, 2011, to much fanfare. "I just left the hospital, and the baby is beautiful. [Ivanka's] doing great," proud grandfather Donald Trump told "Fox and Friends" hosts. "Arabella Rose is the baby's name — I just found that out, by the way," he added.
Since then, the public has gotten glimpses of Arabella over the years. In January 2017, a pint-sized five-year-old Arabella was front and center at many of her grandfather's inauguration festivities, including a visit to the Arlington National Cemetery and the National Prayer Service held at Washington Cathedral. In February 2017, Ivanka captured a small but mighty Arabella belting out a song in Mandarin in honor of the Chinese New Year.
Photos from her Bat Mitzvah celebration show how much Arabella has grown since then — in some cases towering dangerously close to her statuesque matriarch. The transformation had many in shock, including former United States Ambassador and current Republican nominee hopeful Nikki Haley. "Mazel Tov! Sending so many blessings to Arabella. She is growing up to be a beautiful, strong girl. So proud of her!" Haley penned in the comment section of Ivanka Trump's commemorative Instagram post.
The apple doesn't fall far from the tree
Perhaps, however, Arabella Kushner's height transformation shouldn't really be a shock. Some might even argue that she gets it honest. Cases in point: Her mother, Ivanka Trump, who reaches an impressive height of 5-foot, 11 inches sans heels; her father, Jared Kushner, who stands at 6 foot, 3 inches; her maternal grandfather, Donald Trump, who also measures 6 foot, 3 inches; and even her maternal uncle, Barron Trump, who towers over them all at a whopping 6 foot, 7 inches tall.
No doubt, Arabella's height transformation pleases her grandpa, Donald. "My daughter, Ivanka. She's 6 feet tall, she's got the best body. She made a lot of money as a model — a tremendous amount," he once boasted while appearing on "The Howard Stern Show" in 2003. Alas, it's been rumored that he's not exactly pleased when any of his spawn surpass him in height. According to journalist Michael Wolff, Trump was downright envious of his youngest son Barron's six-foot-seven stature. "He's jealous of everyone's height. He never lets himself be in a photograph with someone taller than he is. Height is his — is one of his techniques. He uses his height — and, remember, Donald Trump is a very large man," Wolff told Lawrence O'Donnell during a 2019 interview.