Reba McEntire Shuts Down Rumors She's Leaving The Voice

Since Reba McEntire joined the panel of coaches for "The Voice" Season 24, there have been rumors she was unhappy with the show and didn't get along with the other cast members. A source shared with Radar Online in October 2023, "She didn't realize how double-crossing it all was, so it's been a shock, to say the least." The insider claimed, "Reba came on board with high hopes and the best intentions but she's sick of it already. She realizes they're all phonies and she's had to get sneaky just to be heard — and that's not her style."

McEntire refuted the rumors by telling Extra, "We're having a blast. It is competition, it's fun rivalry, but we have the best time on that show." McEntire revealed that she and fellow "The Voice" coach Gwen Stefani had a shaky start but are the best of friends now. When asked if she was leaving the show, the "Survivor" singer laughed, "Well not right yet — we're not through!" McEntire returned to "The Voice" for Season 25 and again had to address talk that she was leaving. With the blind auditions not even over yet, the country singer told fans that she's not going anywhere and stated loud and clear that all the rumors were fake news.