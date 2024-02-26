Reba McEntire Shuts Down Rumors She's Leaving The Voice
Since Reba McEntire joined the panel of coaches for "The Voice" Season 24, there have been rumors she was unhappy with the show and didn't get along with the other cast members. A source shared with Radar Online in October 2023, "She didn't realize how double-crossing it all was, so it's been a shock, to say the least." The insider claimed, "Reba came on board with high hopes and the best intentions but she's sick of it already. She realizes they're all phonies and she's had to get sneaky just to be heard — and that's not her style."
McEntire refuted the rumors by telling Extra, "We're having a blast. It is competition, it's fun rivalry, but we have the best time on that show." McEntire revealed that she and fellow "The Voice" coach Gwen Stefani had a shaky start but are the best of friends now. When asked if she was leaving the show, the "Survivor" singer laughed, "Well not right yet — we're not through!" McEntire returned to "The Voice" for Season 25 and again had to address talk that she was leaving. With the blind auditions not even over yet, the country singer told fans that she's not going anywhere and stated loud and clear that all the rumors were fake news.
Reba McEntire warns fans about fake clickbait news
Those worried about Reba McEntire possibly leaving "The Voice" mid-season can rest assured she is here to stay. The "Not That Fancy" author shared a screenshot of an article claiming she has confirmed her exit and stamped a huge "False" over it. "Please do not click on any articles that say I am leaving The Voice. This is not true. These are fake websites to lure people in with clickbait where they claim I have a company to sell weight loss gummy products. This is false," McEntire wrote. She continued, "I do not sell or promote any type of gummy product. Please report these posts if you see them on Facebook or Instagram."
In 2023, fellow country singer Lainey Wilson also had to refute rumors regarding weight loss gummies. "Alright y'all by now I'm sure a lot of y'all have seen some ads about me losing weight, being hospitalized and then I started taking some weight loss gummies and blah blah blah, it saved my life. Well, surprise, it ain't true. People will do whatever to make a dollar even if it is lies," she told fans on Instagram. Wilson went on to tell fans not to fall for the fake news and spend their money on weight loss companies using her name to promote their products. "I'll tell you what, it'd be real nice if they made some gummies that made your a** tell the truth. You get a gummy, you get a gummy, we all gettin' gummies," she concluded.