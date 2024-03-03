The Most Expensive Things Kim Zolciak And Kroy Biermann Own

In November 2011, a little over a year after their first meeting, "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kim Zolciak and NFL player Kroy Biermann tied the knot in a lavish Atlanta ceremony. "Thank u everyone 4 your early congrats and best wishes!!! @Kimzolciak has made me the happiest man alive!!! 11.11.11," Biermann wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter (via People). The following year, Zolciak's reality show "Don't Be Tardy" premiered, giving fans a glimpse into her life with Biermann.

Though Zolciak and Biermann went on to enjoy over a decade of marriage, their happily-ever-after fairytale was eventually cut short. In May 2023, TMZ reported that the "RHOA" star had filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. By July, however, Zolciak and Biermann briefly reconciled, with a source confirming to People that the couple had called off the divorce. "They're trying to make it work for the kids," the insider added.

By August 2023, the pair's marriage yet again hit the rocks as Biermann refiled for divorce — a move Zolciak countered. In a motion requesting the dismissal of Biermann's filing acquired by People, Zolciak explained her marriage to the NFL star was far from over, claiming that they were still having sexual relations. What followed, however, is a contentious divorce that has since cast the spotlight on their uber-expensive lifestyle. From million-dollar properties to luxury cars, here's a look into the most expensive things Zolciak and Biermann own.