The Most Expensive Things Kim Zolciak And Kroy Biermann Own
In November 2011, a little over a year after their first meeting, "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kim Zolciak and NFL player Kroy Biermann tied the knot in a lavish Atlanta ceremony. "Thank u everyone 4 your early congrats and best wishes!!! @Kimzolciak has made me the happiest man alive!!! 11.11.11," Biermann wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter (via People). The following year, Zolciak's reality show "Don't Be Tardy" premiered, giving fans a glimpse into her life with Biermann.
Though Zolciak and Biermann went on to enjoy over a decade of marriage, their happily-ever-after fairytale was eventually cut short. In May 2023, TMZ reported that the "RHOA" star had filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. By July, however, Zolciak and Biermann briefly reconciled, with a source confirming to People that the couple had called off the divorce. "They're trying to make it work for the kids," the insider added.
By August 2023, the pair's marriage yet again hit the rocks as Biermann refiled for divorce — a move Zolciak countered. In a motion requesting the dismissal of Biermann's filing acquired by People, Zolciak explained her marriage to the NFL star was far from over, claiming that they were still having sexual relations. What followed, however, is a contentious divorce that has since cast the spotlight on their uber-expensive lifestyle. From million-dollar properties to luxury cars, here's a look into the most expensive things Zolciak and Biermann own.
Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermannn's Atlanta Mansion
In 2012, one year after tying the knot, Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann purchased a home in Milton, Georgia, priced at $880,000. Shortly after, the couple commenced extensive renovations of the property. There, Zolciak, Biermann, and their kids lived for many years until October 2023, when news broke that the couple had reportedly listed the property for $3 million. A few days later, Page Six reported a price increase, revealing that the mansion was going for $6 million. By December 2023, the seven-bedroom, 11-bathroom mansion got a $500k slash with a new asking price of $5.5 million. This was not the final price. As of this writing, the property is listed at $4.5 million.
In addition to seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, the mansion boasts amenities like a heated pool, a full-size bar, multiple walk-in closets, a basement, an elevator, and an arcade room. Other features include five fireplaces, a circular driveway, a billiard room, a movie theater, and a gym. In a virtual house tour done back in February 2023, Zolciak gave fans a glimpse of the house — specifically the "Hollywood room," one of the mansion's lavish living areas. "This is definitely one of my most favorite rooms, called the Hollywood room," the reality star gushed on her Instagram Story, according to People.
Kroy Biermann's Rolls Royce
In addition to their million-dollar mansion, Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann boast a luxury car collection that includes a particularly controversial Rolls Royce. In March 2023, BMW filed a lawsuit against Biermann, asking for a court order to take back a Rolls Royce he had leased. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Biermann was expected to make a monthly payment of $5,297.64 for three years. By the end of his payment plan, the former NFL player was expected to have shelled out $190,715.04 for leasing the car. Things, however, took an ugly turn when Biermann started making late payments and subsequently stopped altogether. Though he was asked to return the car, BMW stated in its filing that the athlete refused, instead choosing to continue using it.
Responding to the situation, Biermann's lawyer Marlys Bergstrom blamed the situation on the couple's financial woes, and Zolciak's extravagant lifestyle. "Mr. Biermann never imagined that he would find himself in this position, having a car repossessed. But this is the fallout when folks find themselves spending way beyond their means. Kroy retired and no longer receives that NFL salary ... I don't think anyone told Kim," Bergstrom told TMZ. "Kim continues to spend money on online gambling, wine, and things that are NOT necessities, but luxuries. Well, now they have one less luxury item."
Per Radar Online, Zolciak was also sued by Ally Bank in December 2023 for defaulting on payment for a 2019 Land Range Rover.
Kim Zolciak's designer clothing collection
Amid rumors of financial struggles, Kim Zolciak took to social media in 2023, announcing that she would be selling off some designer items in her closet. Taking to Instagram (via The Daily Mail) in November 2023, the "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star shared a few items and their prices with fans. In the inventory were four Chanel bags listed for $7,500, $4,850, $5,900 and $5,500. Zolciak also listed other designer items, including a brand-new Prada purse listed for $3,500 anda $4,500 Louis Vuitton baguette bag. Other items included two other Louis Vuitton bags listed for $3,500 and $4,250, and a $1,500 Balenciaga purse.
The following month, the reality star was back online, this time to sell off some of Biermann's belongings, including his own designer items. "This was all only carried one time," Zolciak said of a Louis Vuitton luggage set (via Page Six). "Excellent condition, like I said, he carried it one time on the road to one of his football games." The "RHOA" star also listed a pair of Givenchy sneakers belonging to Biermann. "Size 13 $400," she captioned.
Zolciak's public ads, however, soon became an issue in their contentious divorce as Biermann subsequently filed a lawsuit, asking to share proceeds from the sale. "What is known is that none of the funds have been utilized to support the marital estate," the NFL star claimed in his filing.