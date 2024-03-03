Cillian Murphy's Son Aran Is Growing Up To Be His Dad's Twin

Cillian Murphy is quite the private man — so private, there's a good chance you didn't know that the "Oppenheimer" star has two sons, much less that his youngest son, Aran, looks exactly like him.

Murphy and his wife, Yvonne McGuinness, welcomed Aran in 2007, two years after having their first son. The couple kept the birth of Aran under wraps, much like the rest of their life. However, ahead of welcoming Aran to the family, the "Dunkirk" actor spoke with Newsday (via People) about what fatherhood has been like and how it has affected his life. "It's hopefully made me a better person," he said. "It's certainly made me more aware of what's important in life." For Murphy, it's not the fame he finds important, but his family and those closest to him.

As Aran and his brother got older, much of their life was still kept out of the limelight. It has only been in the past couple of years that Aran has started to make more appearances in the public eye. We have seen how much he has grown up, and he looks exactly like his dad as he turns into a mini Murphy.