Cillian Murphy's Son Aran Is Growing Up To Be His Dad's Twin
Cillian Murphy is quite the private man — so private, there's a good chance you didn't know that the "Oppenheimer" star has two sons, much less that his youngest son, Aran, looks exactly like him.
Murphy and his wife, Yvonne McGuinness, welcomed Aran in 2007, two years after having their first son. The couple kept the birth of Aran under wraps, much like the rest of their life. However, ahead of welcoming Aran to the family, the "Dunkirk" actor spoke with Newsday (via People) about what fatherhood has been like and how it has affected his life. "It's hopefully made me a better person," he said. "It's certainly made me more aware of what's important in life." For Murphy, it's not the fame he finds important, but his family and those closest to him.
As Aran and his brother got older, much of their life was still kept out of the limelight. It has only been in the past couple of years that Aran has started to make more appearances in the public eye. We have seen how much he has grown up, and he looks exactly like his dad as he turns into a mini Murphy.
Aran is not only looking like Cillian but acting like him – literally
Cillian Murphy has been sweeping this awards season for his role in "Oppenheimer." Naturally, he's going to want to celebrate with his family. In a rare award show appearance, Murphy was accompanied at the 2024 Golden Globes by his wife, Yvonne McGuinness, and their youngest son, Aran. They didn't walk the red carpet with the actor, but they did cheer him on as he won his award. Seeing Aran as a teenager, it's clear he looks exactly like his dad. They have the same facial structure and straight brown hair — it's like looking in a mirror. And looks aren't the only way they're twinning. Like his dad, Aran has ventured into acting.
In 2019, Aran starred in the one-person play Hamnet, a story of Shakespeare's son, per the New York Times. He received praise for his role, with The New York Times calling Aran a "blossomed" actor. Murphy was also impressed by his son's acting abilities. He told The Guardian in 2021, "He was so chilled about it, you know? He would come off stage and ask what the score was in the Liverpool game. And, again, you're slightly jealous of that! There's the danger that overanalyzing everything can erode the simplicity." Aran's acting career has only continued to blossom, as in February 2024 it was revealed he would be joining Jenna Ortega in the cast of the upcoming film "Klara and the Sun."
Cillian Murphy made sure his sons sounded like him
It's no secret that Cillian Murphy loves Ireland. The Irish-born actor has praised his home country every chance he gets. Talking to "60 Minutes" in February 2024 about his love for the country and what it means to him, he shared, "I don't think I can answer that question satisfactorily. It's defined who I am as a person and my values. It's just home." Knowing how much it means to him, it's not shocking that Murphy decided to pick up his family and move from Britain to Ireland. The "Oppenheimer" actor was happy to return home, and more than that, he was ecstatic that his sons were adapting to the Irish accent.
He told The Guardian in 2016, "We wanted them to be Irish, I suppose. It's amazing how quickly their accents have adapted. Even within a year of moving back, they are fading into this rakish west Brit kind of thing." Not only does Murphy think his sons' accent transformation is for the better, but he also thinks it will do well with the ladies. "I think, hopefully [their accents] will get them lots of girls when they're 15," he joked. So not only does his son, Aran, look like him, but he's also starting to sound like him. Pretty soon, we won't be able to tell the difference between Murphy and his youngest son.