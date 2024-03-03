The Chicago Med Cast Members Who Left The Show After Season 8

"Chicago Med" has graced our screens for almost a decade, continuously refreshing its lineup with fresh faces while bidding farewell to others. But while we are used to seeing cast members come and go, Season 8 saw a particularly noticeable shift as many actors bid farewell to the medical drama.

"Chicago Med" already had fans from the jump as it was the third installment of the "One Chicago" franchise. You never know what will hit the "Chicago Med" cast, and as sad as it is, we have seen many of our favorites leave. Yaya DaCosta, who plays April Sexton, and Torrey Devitto, who played Natalie Manning, left the show after six seasons. Dora Madison left the show after four, and the list goes on.

Season 8 was no different, and Steven Webber — who portrays Dr. Dean Archer — even teased fans ahead of the season finale that there would be some major moments. He told NBC, "I wouldn't say [these storylines] necessarily conclude, but they come to quite a moving and interesting climax. ... One that makes thematic sense and dramatic sense. And the finale will not disappoint." But even with the warning and knowing how "Chicago Med" has changed through the years, fans still weren't prepared to see so much of the cast head out after season eight.