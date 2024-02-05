What Is Yaya DaCosta From Chicago Med Doing Today?

Former "America's Next Top Model" star Yaya DaCosta was a fixture on "Chicago Med" for six seasons before she took a chance on herself. DaCosta portrayed the role of April Sexton, a nurse who helped run the emergency room at Chicago Medical Center. Despite fierce competition from her densely packed and talented "Chicago Med" cast –- including Nick Gehlfuss and Torrey DeVitto — DaCosta's April was one of the most interesting, beloved characters on the long-running medical procedural. Unfortunately, DaCosta (and DeVitto) departed "Chicago Med" after Season 6 with fans wondering what would be next for the budding actor.

DaCosta returned in a recurring capacity for Season 8. Co-showrunner Diane Frolov revealed that she and Andrew Schneider inquired if DaCosta would return to help wrap up her character's previous relationship with Dr. Ethan Choi, played by Brian Tee. "We never really got to finish it. We really wanted to, so we reached out to see if she would come back for this," said Frolov. "They're not sure where the other one stand, so they're gonna tread softly on that." Of course, fans know that April and Ethan ended the first half of the season with one of the most visually stunning TV weddings of all time.

This adorable episode marked the last time "Chicago Med" fans saw DaCosta in the iconic role, but she's since transitioned into another great character.