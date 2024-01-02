Chicago Med: What Nick Gehlfuss And Torrey DeVitto's Relationship Is Like In Real Life

Nick Gehlfuss and Torrey DeVitto share a platonic affection in their real-life relationship — unlike their "Chicago Med" characters. For several years, Gehlfuss and DeVitto played Dr. Will Halstead and Dr. Natalie Manning, who juggled being co-workers and significant others for most of the series. However, DeVitto's 2021 exit from the show meant their onscreen romance died after Season 6. Fortunately, shippers finally got a fitting conclusion when DeVitto returned for the Season 8 finale, which also saw the exit of Gehlfuss. After several years of ups and downs, Will and Natalie decided to take another stab at love.

DeVitto celebrated their reunion by posting a slideshow of their characters' last-ever scene when Will and Natalie embraced at the end of their journey. DeVitto also posted an excerpt from their last scene when Will proclaimed that he was going to stay with her forever. During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, DeVitto shared a delightful take on their characters' final storyline. "It was really short and sweet and beautiful — exactly what it needed to be," said DeVitto. "He's made the move to come be with her in Seattle, where she's living now, and they kind of walk off into the sunset and you can assume they live happily ever after." Sounds like an unbreakable bond!

Fortunately, Gehlfuss and DeVitto's real-life relationship is also pretty sweet.