Chicago Med: What Nick Gehlfuss And Torrey DeVitto's Relationship Is Like In Real Life
Nick Gehlfuss and Torrey DeVitto share a platonic affection in their real-life relationship — unlike their "Chicago Med" characters. For several years, Gehlfuss and DeVitto played Dr. Will Halstead and Dr. Natalie Manning, who juggled being co-workers and significant others for most of the series. However, DeVitto's 2021 exit from the show meant their onscreen romance died after Season 6. Fortunately, shippers finally got a fitting conclusion when DeVitto returned for the Season 8 finale, which also saw the exit of Gehlfuss. After several years of ups and downs, Will and Natalie decided to take another stab at love.
DeVitto celebrated their reunion by posting a slideshow of their characters' last-ever scene when Will and Natalie embraced at the end of their journey. DeVitto also posted an excerpt from their last scene when Will proclaimed that he was going to stay with her forever. During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, DeVitto shared a delightful take on their characters' final storyline. "It was really short and sweet and beautiful — exactly what it needed to be," said DeVitto. "He's made the move to come be with her in Seattle, where she's living now, and they kind of walk off into the sunset and you can assume they live happily ever after." Sounds like an unbreakable bond!
Fortunately, Gehlfuss and DeVitto's real-life relationship is also pretty sweet.
Nick Gehlfuss convinced Torrey Devit
Nick Gehlfuss and Torrey DeVitto are both married to other people, but that doesn't mean they aren't close. Gehlfuss even helped convince DeVitto to give "Chicago Med" one more go. "My agents got a call asking if I would come back and then I personally got a call from Nick Gehlfuss," DeVitto revealed to ET in June 2023. "Nick is like a brother to me. It was pretty much an instant yes to come back and see this out with him," she continued. DeVitto also revealed that she and Gehlfuss were on the same page about their characters getting a happy sendoff. Unsurprisingly, DeVitto had an easy time jumping back into the Dr. Manning character. "It felt like no time had passed," she added.
Fortunately, Gehlfuss' call didn't come out of left field because he and DeVitto never ceased contact. "I've kept in touch with her, so it wasn't as if we hadn't seen each other since she left the show," Gehlfuss told Variety. "But it was great to see her." Gehlfuss also boasted about how easy it was to get back into the swing of things with DeVitto. "We fell right back in to our work rhythm as if we didn't have any time off. It was a beautiful moment, and one that I hope bring some closure to the fans," Gehlfuss added.
They come together for important events
"Chicago Med" fans have long known that Nick Gehlfuss and Torrey DeVitto used to have a blast on set while filming the medical drama. If you weren't there, however, then you should look no further than this adorable video compilation of their bloopers and BTS hijinks DeVitto posted to Instagram in 2020. On another note, DeVitto credited their endless laughter as the reason she was looking forward to their future seasons. And if that doesn't say best friends, then their adorable cast selfie definitely seals the deal. Just adorbs!
Gehlfuss and DeVitto have also come together for more serious matters. In October 2023, the former co-stars gathered with their other friends to visit The Blue Paradox exhibit at the Museum of Science and Industry. The Blue Paradox, according to its website, seeks to educate the public on the detrimental effects that global plastic production has had on our oceans. "Feeling inspired after visiting #TheBlueParadox at @msichicago last night!" wrote DeVitto in her caption. "Let's lower our plastic footprint, together." Gehlfuss and "Chicago PD" star Marina Squerciati also "drove all the way" to DeVitto's farm to show solidarity during the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike by posing for an Instagram photo.