Why Does Will.i.am No Longer Release Music?

It seems like it's been an eternity since William Adams, more popularly known as Will.i.am, released a series of hits, either as a solo artist or as part of the iconic Black Eyed Peas group. Aside from a standalone single with Britney Spears in July 2023, the singer-songwriter appears to have been laying low in the music industry, a far departure from the 2000s to 2010s when he was pretty much a mainstay on the charts. What gives?

Will.i.am's noticeable pause is enough to make fans scratch their heads, especially since he's the kind of guy who sees and hears music in everything. "I just love music," he told ABC News. "And if there's not music around, then you just listen to life. The car passing by is doing a collaboration with a bird in the tree, and the jackhammer is the rhythm man and all that stuff. You just listen to that, and it's a symphony if you let it be that." It's not surprising that apart from his solo and group career work, he has also consistently churned out hits for various artists, writing or producing tracks for the likes of John Legend, Justin Bieber, Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Nicki Minaj, Justin Timberlake, and many more.

But entering the 2020s, Will.i.am hasn't reclaimed his once-dominant position in the music charts, and apparently, it's not for the lack of trying. As it turns out, the Grammy award winner has been keeping busy with other things beyond hitmaking, including going back to school, and at Harvard University, no less.