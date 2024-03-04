How Billy Ray Cyrus Reportedly Felt About Miley's Ex Liam Hemsworth

Before Miley Cyrus gained worldwide fame as Hannah Montana and later as a pop music sensation, everyone knew her as Billy Ray Cyrus' little girl (even if their relationship is tarnished nowadays). As his eldest daughter, Miley was every bit the daddy's girl. Their bond grew into something far deeper than the conventional relationship, with the "Achy Breaky Heart" hitmaker admitting to ET in 2013: "I almost feel a little bit bad as a daddy saying it, but I've always been a better friend to Miley than I have been a daddy."

Billy Ray has a vested interest in his daughter's personal life and Miley's long-term relationship with actor Liam Hemsworth, which involved two engagements, a marriage, and sadly, a divorce, was no exception. When they split initially, a source dished to OK! magazine that Miley's dad wanted to play cupid and find someone more suitable for her, and ideally older.

"Billy Ray is convinced that a strong, supportive guy will help keep Miley grounded," they revealed (via AZ Central). "Billy Ray is looking for someone successful who won't take advantage of Miley. He'd love to get her together with country singers like Kip Moore or Chris Young, who are warm and level-headed.” This didn't necessarily mean Hemsworth lacked these qualities. In fact, Billy Ray had a soft spot for the "Hunger Games" star.