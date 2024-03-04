Inside Julianne Hough's Relationship With Her Sister-In-Law Hayley Erbert

Julianne and Derek Hough's sibling bond continues to captivate "Dancing With the Stars" fans, but Derek's marriage to Hayley Erbert altered the brother-sister duo's dynamic (in the best way, of course). At age 11 and 13, respectively, Julianne and Derek left their family behind to study dance together in London, so they've been each other's main support system forever. As such, Julianne has been an important part of Derek's life in almost every way. When Derek married Erbert in August 2023, his little sister was in the wedding as a bridesmaid.

Julianne could hardly contain her happy tears when Derek and Erbert exchanged vows — a moment she deemed her favorite. "It was really special, really beautiful and so intimate and it felt like we were observing a private moment and that was just really beautiful," Julianne told Access that September. Julianne has known Erbert for as long as Derek, as the couple met when the brother and sister hired Erbert to take part on their "Move Live on Tour 2014," a year before they started dating.

In 2015, Erbert joined "Dancing With the Stars," where she worked not only with her then-boyfriend, but also her future sister-in-law. Since then, the trio has worked together on several occasions. In 2020, Julianne, Derek, and Erbert were featured on "The Disney Family Singalong," dancing to "Mary Poppins" and "Beauty and the Beast." Working together is no guarantee of a close relationship, as plenty of co-workers dislike each other. Luckily for Julianne and Erbert, that doesn't seem to be the case.