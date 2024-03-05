Whitney Sudler-Smith's Dating Life Is Not What We Expected

Whitney Sudler-Smith had brief romances with two of his "Southern Charm" co-stars. In 2016, co-star Kathryn Dennis claimed she hooked up with the filmmaker. He first denied her story, telling her they had "a different interpretation of events." Dennis doubled down on her claims. "It wasn't like a one-night mistake," she said on "Watch What Happens Live," per BravoTV.com. "But we were, like, basically together, dating, whatever you want to call it, for about a week-and-a-half, two weeks. But I was staying with him. I was eating breakfast with Patricia."

A few years later, Sudler-Smith broke bro code by hooking up with his friend Craig Conover's ex-girlfriend, Naomie Olindo. The awkward dynamic played out during the eighth season of "Southern Charm" after Olindo admitted she spent the night with Sudler-Smith. "He's like, 'We need to breed, like breed,'" Olindo told co-stars Leva Bonaparte and Austen Kroll (per People)."He's like, 'Mom would love it, Mom would love it.'" During a cast trip to Yemassee, South Carolina, Sudler-Smith told Olindo how much he appreaciated having her shoulder to cry on. "A naked shoulder," he added. "Whitney!" Olindo laughed as she covered her mouth.

Conover later spoke out about the unexpected hookup between his friend and his ex. "It wasn't a short-lived thing, I definitely know that," he told Us Weekly. At the "Southern Charm" reunion, Conover, who dated Olindo for three years, said, "I think it's weird. You just don't hook up with people's exes." But Olindo explained her side. "It was never more than just a really great friendship that kind of turned for a second and then went right back," she said (per Bravo).