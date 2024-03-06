What Miley Cyrus Has Said About Her Sexuality

Miley Cyrus has known she was attracted to women for a long time. In an August 2020 episode of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast with Alexandra Cooper, the "Flowers" singer said she's known since she was 11 years old. "I was attracted to girls way before I ever was attracted to guys," she revealed. Later, she commented that women's bodies always appealed to her more than their male counterparts.

Cyrus even said that the first man she ever hooked up with wound up being her now ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth. "Yeah, which I lied and said that he wasn't the first, so I didn't seem like a loser," she dished. "It was a lie that I held on to for like 10 years." Having been in the limelight from a young age, Cyrus' dating life has always magnetized a hefty dose of attention.

She's been linked to a roster of public figures over the years, from Cody Simpson to Kaitlynn Carter. But for the singer, the landscape of sexuality extends far beyond her dating history or marital status. It's fair to say she's swung a wrecking ball at traditional notions of sexuality.