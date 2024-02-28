Chiefs Coach Andy Reid Makes His Feelings On Taylor Swift's Parents Crystal Clear

Andy Reid cares about his players on and off the field, especially Travis Kelce. So when the Kansas City Chiefs star started dating Taylor Swift, not only did she have to get the coach's approval, but so did her parents, Andrea Swift and Scott Swift. Now, we know exactly how Reid feels about the musician's parents.

It's no surprise Taylor has Reid's stamp of approval. How could she not? She's one of the most liked musician and much like the rest of the world, she won over the head coach. Reid became a big fan of the "Karma" singer's relationship with one of his star players, per People. He told a Kansas City reporter, "I'm just glad he's found somebody he likes and she's found somebody she likes. That's a good thing." As Travis and Taylor's relationship continued to take off, the people closest to them began mingling.

Fans saw Taylor's parents, Andrea and Scott, hanging in the same suite as Travis' parents, Donna and Ed Kelce, during the 2024 Super Bowl, per ET. A photo even captured Scott having a conversation with Ed during the big game. But just as important as it is that Ed and Donna met Taylor's parents, Reid also had the opportunity to meet the Grammy-winning musician's parents because he is such a big part of Travis' life. And if you're wondering, the head coach met Andrea and Scott and shared the juicy details of how he feels about Taylor's parents.