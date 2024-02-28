Chiefs Coach Andy Reid Makes His Feelings On Taylor Swift's Parents Crystal Clear
Andy Reid cares about his players on and off the field, especially Travis Kelce. So when the Kansas City Chiefs star started dating Taylor Swift, not only did she have to get the coach's approval, but so did her parents, Andrea Swift and Scott Swift. Now, we know exactly how Reid feels about the musician's parents.
It's no surprise Taylor has Reid's stamp of approval. How could she not? She's one of the most liked musician and much like the rest of the world, she won over the head coach. Reid became a big fan of the "Karma" singer's relationship with one of his star players, per People. He told a Kansas City reporter, "I'm just glad he's found somebody he likes and she's found somebody she likes. That's a good thing." As Travis and Taylor's relationship continued to take off, the people closest to them began mingling.
Fans saw Taylor's parents, Andrea and Scott, hanging in the same suite as Travis' parents, Donna and Ed Kelce, during the 2024 Super Bowl, per ET. A photo even captured Scott having a conversation with Ed during the big game. But just as important as it is that Ed and Donna met Taylor's parents, Reid also had the opportunity to meet the Grammy-winning musician's parents because he is such a big part of Travis' life. And if you're wondering, the head coach met Andrea and Scott and shared the juicy details of how he feels about Taylor's parents.
Andy Reid gets along with Taylor Swift's parents
Andy Reid has made it known he is a fan of Taylor Swift's parents, Andrea and Scott Swift. During a PFT Live interview, the Kansas City Chiefs coach dished out his thoughts on the musician's parents. The coach revealed Taylor made the football team homemade Pop Tarts before spilling the tea on his feelings toward her parents. He said, "I knew her dad and her mom — good, solid people. I met her when she was young. And she's so grounded for who she is." It's true, Reid met Taylor and her parents long before she sparked her relationship with Travis Kelce.
Back in January 2024, Reid told the SiriusXM podcast "Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gary" that he's known the "Cruel Summer" singer because of her dad's love for the sport. He said, "I knew her before from Philadelphia. Her dad [Scott Swift] played at [University of] Delaware and was a big football fan and good guy. I had met him there, and her." Scott's affinity for football made it easy to get along with Coach Reid. But even though all these meetings with Taylor and her parents went well, Kelce was still embarrassed that the musician knew Reid before their relationship started. Reid shared, "She told him, 'I know your coach.' And he went, 'Oh, God, come on!'" Even though Kelce might have been embarrassed, Taylor knowing Reid didn't stop her relationship with the football star.
Andy Reid has defended Taylor and Travis
At this point, Andy Reid can be labeled a certified Swiftie. Not only does he get along with Taylor Swift and her parents, but he has also come to her and Travis Kelce's defense as they faced hate from NFL fans. The "All Too Well" singer's appearance at Kelce's games during the NFL season created a divide. Football fans were furious that any time the Kansas City Chiefs would play, Swift would be shown on screen, or commentators would talk about her relationship with Kelce. But Reid made it known he was not here for the hate.
The head coach has made several comments defending Swift and Kelce. At the start of the couple's public relationship and amid all the backlash, Reid even jokingly insinuated Swift was behind Kelce's recent success. He said, "Kelce keeps getting better with time. Taylor can stay around all she wants." Reid made it clear that he was all in on Swift no matter what other people think, and this only continued as time went on.
When asked by the SiriusXM podcast "Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gary," whether he saw Kelce's relationship as a distraction to the game. Reid shut that down quickly, he said, "Trav's handled it right, she's handled it right and we just move forward. So it hasn't been a problem at all." So, while Kelce and Swift's relationship may have some haters, Reid is definitely not one of them.