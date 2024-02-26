The Tragic Truth About Andy Reid

This article contains mention of drug addiction.

In January 2013, Andy Reid signed a five-year contract as the head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs after coaching the Philadelphia Eagles. "Congratulations to Clark Hunt and the Kansas City Chiefs for hiring a good man and a good coach. We wish Andy, Tammy, and their entire family all the best in their new home," Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie wrote in a congratulatory statement (via NFL). Since taking the helm for the Chiefs, Reid has enjoyed a successful run, turning the team around from its losing streak and on to three Super Bowl wins.

Despite his notably successful career in the NFL, the longtime coach has also had his fair share of unpleasant times. For instance, during the 2024 Super Bowl, Chiefs star player Travis Kelce got into an argument with Reid after he was taken out of the game in the first half. Kelce began shouting in Reid's face, shoving the 65-year-old and causing him to momentarily lose balance. But while Reid and Kelce laughed off the spat, NFL fans deemed it unacceptable. "Travis Kelce running up to Andy Reid screaming and pushing him is inexcusable ... there is no world where a professional athlete should treat his coach like that on national TV and get away with it," one fan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Of course, that's not the worst thing to have happened to Reid in his life. From his son's death to a health scare, here is a look into Andy Reid's struggles over the years.