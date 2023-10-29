How Travis Kelce's Parents Ed And Donna Really Feel About Taylor Swift

The Kansas City Chiefs are currently leading the AFC West, with six wins and counting — but fans are a lot more interested in Taylor Swift's string of appearances at Arrowhead Stadium. The "Karma" singer has been dating tight end Travis Kelce since September and the NFL's newest "Love Story" is apparently good for his game. CBS called viewers' attention to the fact that Kelce picks up extra yardage whenever Swift is in the crowd and even Chiefs' head coach Andy Reid praised the tight end's performance, adding, "Taylor can stay around all she wants."

Part of the reason Travis is so "Enchanted" with America's favorite pop singer is because she gets along with his inner circle, including his brother, Jason Kelce, and parents Ed and Donna Kelce. "I just thought it was awesome how everyone in the suite had nothing but great things to say about [Taylor]. You know, the friends and family," Travis told Jason on a September episode of their "New Heights" podcast. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes' family members are also newfound Swifties. Patrick's mom, Randi Mahomes, posted a picture of her daughter and Swift to Instagram Stories (via Page Six) and Patrick's wife Brittany Mahomes now shares a secret handshake with the singer.

The pictures that have gone viral show Swift in the box next to Donna, and we all really want to know how the Kelce matriarch feels about her youngest son's new GF. Typically, Donna doesn't dish on her sons' personal lives, but is she making an exception?