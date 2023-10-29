How Travis Kelce's Parents Ed And Donna Really Feel About Taylor Swift
The Kansas City Chiefs are currently leading the AFC West, with six wins and counting — but fans are a lot more interested in Taylor Swift's string of appearances at Arrowhead Stadium. The "Karma" singer has been dating tight end Travis Kelce since September and the NFL's newest "Love Story" is apparently good for his game. CBS called viewers' attention to the fact that Kelce picks up extra yardage whenever Swift is in the crowd and even Chiefs' head coach Andy Reid praised the tight end's performance, adding, "Taylor can stay around all she wants."
Part of the reason Travis is so "Enchanted" with America's favorite pop singer is because she gets along with his inner circle, including his brother, Jason Kelce, and parents Ed and Donna Kelce. "I just thought it was awesome how everyone in the suite had nothing but great things to say about [Taylor]. You know, the friends and family," Travis told Jason on a September episode of their "New Heights" podcast. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes' family members are also newfound Swifties. Patrick's mom, Randi Mahomes, posted a picture of her daughter and Swift to Instagram Stories (via Page Six) and Patrick's wife Brittany Mahomes now shares a secret handshake with the singer.
The pictures that have gone viral show Swift in the box next to Donna, and we all really want to know how the Kelce matriarch feels about her youngest son's new GF. Typically, Donna doesn't dish on her sons' personal lives, but is she making an exception?
Donna Kelce thinks Taylor Swift is 'sweet'
During an appearance on Kristin Cavallari's "Let's Be Honest" podcast, Travis Kelce explained that he's looking for a woman who shares some of his mom's best character traits. "My mother is an absolute angel so I kind of base who I look at based off of how kind-hearted and sweet my mother is. You gotta have some sort of sweetness to you," Travis said. Well, according to Donna Kelce, Taylor Swift fits the bill. A source told People that Donna "likes Taylor and thinks she's very sweet and down to earth." However, she's definitely not used to the Grammy-winner's astronomical fame, calling all the media hype around Traylor "a wild ride."
For the record, Travis' mom didn't count herself a Swiftie before she started hanging out in the Chiefs box with the singer. "My era was Earth, Wind, and Fire, Chaka Khan, things like that. That's more my music," she told People. But now, who's to say we won't be seeing her onstage with Swift in the future? Maybe, if we're lucky, we'll get to see her groove to "Shake It Off" — her current favorite track.
But Donna has also given us some discouraging information. In an October interview with "Today," she said it's too soon to speculate on her son's relationship. "I honestly can't tell you. It's just too new," she said in response to questions about whether Travis and Swift were dating. She also called her time with Swift "OK."
Ed Kelce says Taylor Swift missed the 'diva memo'
While Donna Kelce plays it coy, Ed Kelce is a Taylor Swift stan. "I think [Travis and Taylor] are a wonderful couple," Ed gushed to Entertainment Tonight on October 25. In another interview with People, he praised the singer for her humble attitude. "I'll tell you something very special that I noticed about Taylor the first time I met her," he said. "We're sitting in the suite ... she gets up ... and she starts picking up empty bottles, cans, plates, that are scattered around. ... And I'm just thinking, 'I don't think she got the diva memo. She didn't get the spoiled musician. She doesn't know how to pull that off." He reiterated this to ET, pointing out that Swift has remained "genuine" despite her global fame.
It's a possible sign that Swift and Travis Kelce are well-suited for one another because Travis once said arrogance is his biggest turn-off. With Donna and Ed in support, Travis seems to be all-in on this romance — but another Kelce in the family is urging caution. "On one hand, I'm happy for my brother that he seems to be in a relationship that he's excited about," Travis' big bro Jason Kelce told Vanity Fair. "[But dating Swift] is another level of stardom that typically football players don't deal with."
We'll have to wait and see how it pans out. In the meantime, keep watching the box seats at Arrowhead.