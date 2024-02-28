Suspicion Grows About Mitch McConnell's Health After His Political Step Down
The gavel is dropping on Mitch McConnell's time in the United States Senate. The political figure announced on Wednesday, February 28th that he would be resigning from the role in November, and social media has unsurprisingly lit up with takes on his departure. While lots of opinions have been posted, McConnell's resignation has raised particular suspicion about his health.
McConnell announced the news that he would step down from his role as Senate Republican Leader come November 2024 in a prepared statement, per People. "One of life's most under-appreciated talents is to know when it's time to move on to life's next chapter," he wrote. "So I stand before you today ... to say that this will be my last term as Republican leader of the Senate." Although he will be stepping down from the leadership role, he will continue to serve in the Senate until his term is over in 2027. McConnell hinted that the reason for stepping down was related to the recent death of his sister-in-law, Angela Chao, along with the fact that he felt it was time for the "next generation of leadership."
Although the Associated Press revealed that McConnell's aides reassured them his health had nothing to do with his decision, that hasn't stopped people from speculating. Many believe that the political figures' well-being could have played a role in him leaving, especially in light of several health incidents that occurred in just the past year alone.
The internet weighs in on Mitch McConnell's departure and health
Mitch McConnell's health has been a cause for concern among many, especially within the past year. Back in March 2023, the senate Republican had spent several days in the hospital after falling at a dinner in Washington, per ABC. McConnell suffered a fractured rib and concussion due to the fall, and this wouldn't be the last time that people grew concerned over his health. In July 2023, a video of the political figure went viral after he suddenly fell silent during a press conference for a significant period before one of his aides had to step in, per People. This happened again in August of 2023, and these incidents have convinced many that his resignation has to do with his health.
Several users weighed in on McConnell's health after Wednesday's announcement. One person tweeted a gif of McConnell freezing up during one of his 2023 episodes with the caption, "Mitch McConnell stepping down in November after two health episodes while addressing the press. His staff claims he is not stepping down due to health concerns." Another person implied that, given his long tenure, McConnell must not be doing well if he decided to take a step back from his role. They wrote, "Mitch McConnell's health has to be in the toilet if he's stepping down." It seems that no amount of insistence that McConnell stepping down nothing to do with his health will stop people from speculating that it does.