Suspicion Grows About Mitch McConnell's Health After His Political Step Down

The gavel is dropping on Mitch McConnell's time in the United States Senate. The political figure announced on Wednesday, February 28th that he would be resigning from the role in November, and social media has unsurprisingly lit up with takes on his departure. While lots of opinions have been posted, McConnell's resignation has raised particular suspicion about his health.

McConnell announced the news that he would step down from his role as Senate Republican Leader come November 2024 in a prepared statement, per People. "One of life's most under-appreciated talents is to know when it's time to move on to life's next chapter," he wrote. "So I stand before you today ... to say that this will be my last term as Republican leader of the Senate." Although he will be stepping down from the leadership role, he will continue to serve in the Senate until his term is over in 2027. McConnell hinted that the reason for stepping down was related to the recent death of his sister-in-law, Angela Chao, along with the fact that he felt it was time for the "next generation of leadership."

Although the Associated Press revealed that McConnell's aides reassured them his health had nothing to do with his decision, that hasn't stopped people from speculating. Many believe that the political figures' well-being could have played a role in him leaving, especially in light of several health incidents that occurred in just the past year alone.