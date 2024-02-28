What Kate Middleton Said About Her Health Issues During Her Pregnancies

Before she underwent abdominal surgery at The London Clinic, Kate Middleton was no stranger to hospital stays. In addition to the time she spent at St. Mary's Hospital during the births of her three children, she also had to be hospitalized for three days while she was pregnant with Prince George. Kate was suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum, a severe form of morning sickness that she experienced during each of her pregnancies.

As well as a lot of discussions about her health, Kate's long recovery and disappearance from the public eye after her surgery has sparked some disturbing theories. Some users on X, formerly known as Twitter, have suggested that Kate's past experiences with hyperemesis could be connected to her latest health issues, but there's been no indication that this is the case.

Pregnant women are most at risk for hyperemesis during the first trimester, according to Cleveland Clinic. Describing the condition as morning sickness is a bit of a misnomer, as it causes bouts of nausea and severe vomiting multiple times a day. The latter can result in serious issues such as vitamin deficiencies and dehydration, which may require a hospital visit to have fluids administered intravenously. Kate has done a lot to raise awareness of the rare, debilitating condition by speaking about it. Thanks to her, other women struggling with hyperemesis can now point to her story when they need to stand up to their doctors and insist that crackers and ginger ale aren't going to cut it.