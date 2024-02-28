Richard Lewis' Last Post On Social Media Is Heartbreaking
Richard Lewis has sadly died, and his last post on social media is making it all the more heartbreaking. According to Variety, the longtime comedian passed away at 76 after a heart attack. He was known for the stand-up work that took him on tours across the U.S., and an acting career that spanned many different projects, including "Daddy Dearest" and "Curb Your Enthusiasm."
His work was loved by many, as shown by tributes to the late comedian that poured in following the news. Bette Midler tweeted, "On a sad note, the great Richard Lewis has died." Larry David, who starred alongside Lewis over the course of 24 years on "Curb Your Enthusiasm," also shared a tribute to his dear friend through HBO, per Variety. He wrote, "Richard and I were born three days apart in the same hospital and for most of my life he's been like a brother to me. He had that rare combination of being the funniest person and also the sweetest. But today he made me sob and for that I'll never forgive him."
Lewis was loved dearly, and it's not just his personality people adored but the work he did for a living. As much as the world loved seeing Lewis on stage and on screen, he felt the same for his fans. His last post on social media even showed his passion, and indicated he was not planning on stopping anytime soon.
Richard Lewis was thrilled about his work in final social media post
Besides his own stand-up specials, Richard Lewis was probably best known for his role on "Curb Your Enthusiasm." The comedian starred as himself in several episodes across the 12-season series. One of his final appearances aired just weeks before his passing. Lewis had shared his excitement for the show on his last social media post before his death. He tweeted, "What a night! I loved Episode 3 of #curbyourenthusiasm..." His post showed just how much "Curb Your Enthusiasm" and his work meant to him, and he didn't have any plans for stopping in the future.
Lewis had revealed to Vanity Fair in February 2024 that Season 12 of "Curb Your Enthusiasm" would be his last. Although he knew his time on "Curb Your Enthusiasm" was ending, Lewis had left the door open for more opportunities. When asked by the outlet if he would do more acting, he said, "It would depend on what the role is ... I intend to do some more acting. It has to just be the right situation." Unfortunately, because of his sudden passing, Lewis' aspirations for more acting gigs have been cut short. However, fans of "Curb Your Enthusiasm" are hoping that the already-filmed episodes of Season 12 will feature Lewis at least once more.