Richard Lewis' Last Post On Social Media Is Heartbreaking

Richard Lewis has sadly died, and his last post on social media is making it all the more heartbreaking. According to Variety, the longtime comedian passed away at 76 after a heart attack. He was known for the stand-up work that took him on tours across the U.S., and an acting career that spanned many different projects, including "Daddy Dearest" and "Curb Your Enthusiasm."

His work was loved by many, as shown by tributes to the late comedian that poured in following the news. Bette Midler tweeted, "On a sad note, the great Richard Lewis has died." Larry David, who starred alongside Lewis over the course of 24 years on "Curb Your Enthusiasm," also shared a tribute to his dear friend through HBO, per Variety. He wrote, "Richard and I were born three days apart in the same hospital and for most of my life he's been like a brother to me. He had that rare combination of being the funniest person and also the sweetest. But today he made me sob and for that I'll never forgive him."

Lewis was loved dearly, and it's not just his personality people adored but the work he did for a living. As much as the world loved seeing Lewis on stage and on screen, he felt the same for his fans. His last post on social media even showed his passion, and indicated he was not planning on stopping anytime soon.