Bravo Lawsuit Has Fans Remembering Kathy Griffin's Fiery Claims Against Andy Cohen
A lot of fans are united in saying the same thing about Andy Cohen following Leah McSweeney's bombshell lawsuit. On February 27th, Bravo fans were thrown for a loop when the former "Real Housewives of New York" star filed a civil suit against the network, parent company NBC Universal, and the "Watch What Happens Live" host.
In the lengthy filing, McSweeney accused the aforementioned defendants and other executive producers at Bravo of perpetuating a toxic and unsafe working environment that fueled alcohol and drug abuse. This was a particular point of contention for the former reality star, who claimed that her accommodation requests weren't honored despite her dealing with addiction and mental health disorders. "Where there is smoke, there is fire. Defendants discriminated against, tormented, demoralized, demeaned, harassed and retaliated against Ms. McSweeney because she is a woman with disabilities ... all in the name of selling drama," the suit described, per Vanity Fair.
In addition to her alcohol complaints, the "Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip" star claimed that Cohen actively used cocaine with other Bravo stars as a way to promote an alcohol and drug-led workplace culture. "Defendant Cohen's proclivity for cocaine usage with his employees is well known throughout the 'Real Housewives' franchise," the suit added. Since the civil suit was announced, Cohen has denied the accusations, with a rep for the TV host telling Deadline, "The claims against Andy are completely false." Despite refuting the accusations, some fans have noticed similarities between McSweeney's civil suit and Kathy Griffin's claims from 2017.
Fans call attention to Kathy Griffin's similar claims from 2017
In the aftermath of Leah McSweeney's shocking cocaine allegations against Andy Cohen, some fans pointed out that comedian Kathy Griffin was the first to call out the producer for the same thing. One person on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote, "Kathy Griffin was talking about this s*** like 7 years ago." Another fan echoed similar sentiments, tweeting, "Remember when people didn't believe Kathy Griffin?"
As fans have suggested, Griffin first called out Cohen for his alleged cocaine use in 2017, which stemmed from the latter seemingly shading her during an interview with TMZ. In a video for her YouTube channel, she aired out her grievances with the host, describing him as a miserable boss when she worked at Bravo. "People like Andy Cohen ... who just live to take women down, we need to speak up about," she exclaimed.
In addition to claiming that the TV host harassed and treated her poorly, Griffin accused him of abusing cocaine when she was a guest on "Watch What Happens Live." She went on to add, "Both times I did the show right before we went live, Andy Cohen privately asked me in an office in Embassy Row, which is the production company that does that s*** show, if I wanted to do blow. You guys know I'm no prude, but I'm like kind of a straight edge ... I thought he was kidding the first time." She added that he asked if she wanted to do cocaine again during her second appearance, describing it as an uncomfortable experience.
Andy Cohen has also been accused of mistreatment by Brandi Glanville
On February 22nd, 2024, former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Brandi Glanville accused Andy Cohen of sexual harassment. In a letter sent to NBC Universal, Shed Media, and Warner Bros. Discovery, the reality TV show personality claimed that the "Watch What Happens Live" host had sent her an inappropriate video, which featured him bragging about his intention of sleeping with another Bravo star. He also allegedly invited Glanville to watch the sexual act. "Mr. Cohen was Ms. Glanville's boss at the time and exercised complete and total control over her career," the former model's lawyers wrote in their letter, per The Hollywood Reporter. "This was an extraordinary abuse of power that left Ms. Glanville feeling trapped and disgusted."
In response to Glanville's letter, Cohen took to X to offer an apology while also claiming that Glanville was in on the joke. "The video shows Kate Chastain and I very clearly joking to Brandi. It was absolutely meant in jest, and Brandi's response clearly communicated she was in on the joke," he wrote. "That said, it was totally inappropriate, and I apologize." Glanville was less than impressed by Cohen's apology, releasing her own X statement stating she had yet to receive a personal apology from the "Real Housewives" producer. "I saw an apology that Andy posted TO HIS FANS for his mistreatment of me and inappropriateness," she wrote.