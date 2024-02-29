Bravo Lawsuit Has Fans Remembering Kathy Griffin's Fiery Claims Against Andy Cohen

A lot of fans are united in saying the same thing about Andy Cohen following Leah McSweeney's bombshell lawsuit. On February 27th, Bravo fans were thrown for a loop when the former "Real Housewives of New York" star filed a civil suit against the network, parent company NBC Universal, and the "Watch What Happens Live" host.

In the lengthy filing, McSweeney accused the aforementioned defendants and other executive producers at Bravo of perpetuating a toxic and unsafe working environment that fueled alcohol and drug abuse. This was a particular point of contention for the former reality star, who claimed that her accommodation requests weren't honored despite her dealing with addiction and mental health disorders. "Where there is smoke, there is fire. Defendants discriminated against, tormented, demoralized, demeaned, harassed and retaliated against Ms. McSweeney because she is a woman with disabilities ... all in the name of selling drama," the suit described, per Vanity Fair.

In addition to her alcohol complaints, the "Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip" star claimed that Cohen actively used cocaine with other Bravo stars as a way to promote an alcohol and drug-led workplace culture. "Defendant Cohen's proclivity for cocaine usage with his employees is well known throughout the 'Real Housewives' franchise," the suit added. Since the civil suit was announced, Cohen has denied the accusations, with a rep for the TV host telling Deadline, "The claims against Andy are completely false." Despite refuting the accusations, some fans have noticed similarities between McSweeney's civil suit and Kathy Griffin's claims from 2017.