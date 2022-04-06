Leah McSweeney Shares Terrifying Details Of Her Past Addiction

Leah McSweeney shot into the spotlight when she joined the cast of "The Real Housewives of New York" in 2020. Prior to becoming a reality television star, the mom-of-one made her name as a fashion entrepreneur, creating the streetwear brand Married to the Mob in 2004 and a second clothing line, Happy Place, in 2020. She also recently penned her own memoir, "Chaos Theory," in which she details how she was able to overcome drug and alcohol addiction in her formative years and go on to start a family and launch her businesses.

"It was cathartic but I also felt gutted, because I had to relive a lot of sh*t that I don't think about daily," Leah told Interview Magazine in April of the process of writing the memoir. Her ultimate goal through writing her experiences was for "people to relate to it and know they're not alone." The way she went about writing her book was unique as well in that she related "chaos theory and the actual scientific, mathematical formula to real life." For anyone wondering, chaos theory is a framework for describing how unpredictable, surprising things happen while also exploring the interconnectedness of all living and nonliving systems.

One of the key components of Leah's book is delving into her addiction and how she was able to get sober, and now she's further opening up about the topic.