Why Ryan Secreast Has No Interest In Being A Judge On American Idol
Ryan Seacrest and "American Idol" are nearly synonymous — though the host's role on the long-running singing competition was almost drastically different. It's hard to think back to the early years of "Idol" without immediately thinking of Seacrest. Even though the judges have changed throughout the years, the television personality has steadfastly remained a part of the fabric of this show. Despite having hosted other TV shows before "Idol," it was Fox's singing competition that really catapulted him to fame.
As season one drew to a close in 2002, Seacrest spoke with CNN about co-hosting with Brian Dunkleman. Seacrest told the outlet that he was stoked when the show approached him to host. "I thought the show sounded very cool, and I was interested in doing it," he told the outlet. "And my background is music. I have a radio show on Star 98.7 Los Angeles every day, so I've been in the music world for a long time." By season two, Seacrest was hosting the show alone.
Sure, we've all got "Seacrest, out!" burned into our brains, but imagine a world where Seacrest swapped his hosting duties for a seat at the judge's table. Spoiler alert: Seacrest wasn't having any of it, claiming he was practically delivered into this world with a hosting mic in hand.
Seacrest was asked to be one of the original judges
When we think of "American Idol," despite two decades having passed since it first aired, we think of Simon Cowell, Randy Jackson, Paula Abdul, and Ryan Seacrest. It's hard to imagine one of the three original judges not behind the long table with their red Coke glasses. But that was almost the reality. Seacrest told Kelly Clarkson, the first "Idol" winner, that producers initially asked him to be a judge — not the host.
"Originally, when the producers, Nigel and Ken, were setting up the show, they had heard me on the radio, here, in Los Angeles," Seacrest said on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," adding, "And they thought that I might fit the panel with whoever else was already on. I guess Simon [Cowell] was already on board. I don't know who else at that point. And I thought, 'Wait a minute. I would love to audition to be the host', and so I auditioned eventually to host. And I got the job." His reasoning? It came naturally. As he told Clarkson, "The problem is, I'm in like auto-host mode all the time, so I don't know that I'd just be able to sit behind the desk and just give feedback."
Not only does Seacrest still have his gig as host of "Idol," he outlasted every original judge and replacement judge since. Where would we be without Seacrest there to make all the big "Idol" reveals? Probably not over twenty seasons in.
Seacrest doesn't appear to be going anywhere
Since Ryan Seacrest first stepped onto the "American Idol" stage in 2002, he's been on a slow and steady mission to host, well, everything. From his enduring radio show "On Air with Ryan Seacrest" to the iconic "New Year's Rockin' Eve," not to mention his stint on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" — which he left earlier in 2023, only to make a few guest appearances since — his plate is overflowing. Yet, his bond with "Idol" appears unbreakable. And just when you thought his schedule couldn't get any busier, Seacrest is spinning the "Wheel of Fortune" now, too.
Seacrest announced on Instagram in June 2023 that he would be Pat Sajak's replacement on the show after the long-time host's retirement. In part of his post, he wrote, "Many people don't know this but one of my first jobs was hosting a little game show called "Click" for Merv Griffin [the creator of 'Wheel'] 25 years ago so this is truly a full circle moment for me." Yet, Seacrest hasn't hinted at ditching "Idol" for "Wheel" or any other gig. So, for the time being, fans can still get their fix of Seacrest announcing, "This...is 'American Idol'" in every fresh episode.