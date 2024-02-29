Why Ryan Secreast Has No Interest In Being A Judge On American Idol

Ryan Seacrest and "American Idol" are nearly synonymous — though the host's role on the long-running singing competition was almost drastically different. It's hard to think back to the early years of "Idol" without immediately thinking of Seacrest. Even though the judges have changed throughout the years, the television personality has steadfastly remained a part of the fabric of this show. Despite having hosted other TV shows before "Idol," it was Fox's singing competition that really catapulted him to fame.

As season one drew to a close in 2002, Seacrest spoke with CNN about co-hosting with Brian Dunkleman. Seacrest told the outlet that he was stoked when the show approached him to host. "I thought the show sounded very cool, and I was interested in doing it," he told the outlet. "And my background is music. I have a radio show on Star 98.7 Los Angeles every day, so I've been in the music world for a long time." By season two, Seacrest was hosting the show alone.

Sure, we've all got "Seacrest, out!" burned into our brains, but imagine a world where Seacrest swapped his hosting duties for a seat at the judge's table. Spoiler alert: Seacrest wasn't having any of it, claiming he was practically delivered into this world with a hosting mic in hand.