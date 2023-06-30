Why Ryan Seacrest Is Still Appearing On Live! After His Exit

Over the years, "Live!" has seen several people take over the legendary Regis Philbin's spot. From Michael Strahan to Ryan Seacrest, Kelly Ripa has worked with several other television personalities on the popular morning series. After Strahan's controversial exit, the show eventually named Seacrest as his replacement in 2017. Seacrest joined the series after Ripa was left without a co-host for a year.

During their time together, Ripa and Seacrest enjoyed plenty of memorable moments together. But after six years working alongside each other, Seacrest opted to leave. The star shared an Instagram post in February to inform fans that he was leaving. "I'll be transitioning out of Live this Spring to shoot the 21st season of American Idol in LA, continue my radio show on KIIS-FM and Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin Eve, and focus my summer on opening three more Ryan Seacrest Foundation Studios in pediatric hospitals across the country," he explained in the caption, making sure to add that he'd miss his "work wife."

In April, Ripa and Seacrest hosted his last episode, and it proved to be super emotional. "This has been without question the best six years of my life, and although we have been friends for decades, I feel like I've gained through this process a younger brother slash oldest son — that's how I feel about you. It's the weirdest thing," Ripa said on the series. But in true Seacrest fashion, his exit from the show didn't last for very long at all.