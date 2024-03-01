How Kylie Jenner Really Feels About Co-Parenting With Ex Travis Scott

People can say what they like about the Kardashian-Jenners, but there's no disputing that they make gorgeous children. Kylie Jenner is no exception as proven by her kids with ex, Travis Scott. Jenner and Scott broke up more times than you could shake a stick at. Still, they co-parent their daughter, Stormi, and son, Aire Webster, in seemingly harmony.

Jenner and Scott's relationship was a whirlwind. She was fresh off breaking up with Tyga when they met at Coachella in April 2017. Jenner immediately jumped on Scott's tour bus, and their romance began. "We rode off into the sunset. I did the whole tour with him," she told GQ in July 2018. The couple conceived their daughter just weeks after meeting, and Stormi arrived in February 2018.

Jenner released a video dedicated to their firstborn shortly after her birth. It was named "To Our Daughter," and it documented Jenner's pregnancy and Stormi's birth. "Your mother and I were living our lives, having fun, when she met your father, and they just hit it off... chemistry," her then-BFF Jordyn Woods told baby Stormi. Jenner was back in front of a video camera in September 2021. This time, she announced her and Scott's second pregnancy. In February 2022, Jenner posted a black and white pic of Aire's tiny hand on Instagram. Sadly, Jenner and Scott went from parents to co-parents in late 2022 after splitting for the final time. So, how does she feel about co-parenting with her ex?