How Kylie Jenner Really Feels About Co-Parenting With Ex Travis Scott
People can say what they like about the Kardashian-Jenners, but there's no disputing that they make gorgeous children. Kylie Jenner is no exception as proven by her kids with ex, Travis Scott. Jenner and Scott broke up more times than you could shake a stick at. Still, they co-parent their daughter, Stormi, and son, Aire Webster, in seemingly harmony.
Jenner and Scott's relationship was a whirlwind. She was fresh off breaking up with Tyga when they met at Coachella in April 2017. Jenner immediately jumped on Scott's tour bus, and their romance began. "We rode off into the sunset. I did the whole tour with him," she told GQ in July 2018. The couple conceived their daughter just weeks after meeting, and Stormi arrived in February 2018.
Jenner released a video dedicated to their firstborn shortly after her birth. It was named "To Our Daughter," and it documented Jenner's pregnancy and Stormi's birth. "Your mother and I were living our lives, having fun, when she met your father, and they just hit it off... chemistry," her then-BFF Jordyn Woods told baby Stormi. Jenner was back in front of a video camera in September 2021. This time, she announced her and Scott's second pregnancy. In February 2022, Jenner posted a black and white pic of Aire's tiny hand on Instagram. Sadly, Jenner and Scott went from parents to co-parents in late 2022 after splitting for the final time. So, how does she feel about co-parenting with her ex?
Kylie and Travis are still adjusting to their new normal
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's five-year relationship involved plenty of heartache and drama. Still, it resulted in their daughter, Stormi, and son, Aire Webster. Despite no longer being a couple, both Jenner and Scott are devoted to their kids, and they're slowly adjusting to life as co-parents. "It's going....," Jenner said of their parenting arrangement in an interview with WSJ magazine in October 2023. "I think we're doing the best job that we can do."
Jenner said being a mom to Stormi has changed her attitude towards beauty and cosmetic surgery. "My daughter has totally taught me a lot more about myself, and seeing myself in her has changed everything," she shared. "I've had so much growth and am just embracing natural beauty. Jenner said she's committed to ensuring Stormi "knows she's just perfect exactly how she is."
Meanwhile, being a parent has majorly impacted Scott's outlook on life, too. "Fatherhood influences my job. It has a huge impact. It's a major inspiration, you know what I'm saying?" He told Robert Rodriguez in an interview with i-D magazine in Spring 2021. "Kids show you a different outlook on life, how they view things, the type of pressures they have and what makes them happy, what makes them move," he continued. Scott shared that he no longer prioritizes his own life and ensures his kids always come first.
Kylie has moved on to romantic pastures new
Given the on-off-on-off nature of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's relationship, there was speculation that the two would reunite again in the future. "They have split several times in the past, and this is probably not the end of their relationship," a source told People in January 2023. However, they admitted that the reality star and rapper were polar opposites regarding their lifestyles. "Kylie is very focused on her kids and her business. She is not a big partier," the source shared. "Travis is the opposite. He likes to party. They definitely have different focuses. They always did."
There is definitely no reunion on the books for now. Jenner's love life has moved on to new pastures. She's been linked to Timothée Chalamet since April 2023. The couple kept things on the down low for months, refusing to confirm the multiple reports of a relationship. Still, they left nobody in doubt when a video emerged of them looking cozy at the U.S. Open in September.
Later the same month, the couple was snapped holding hands while strolling through the streets of Paris during Fashion Week. Chalamet was Jenner's plus-one in November at WSJ magazine's 2023 Innovator Awards. She returned the favor, cheering on Chalamet when he hosted "Saturday Night Live" later in the month. Then, in January 2024, a video surfaced of the two engaging in a PDA at the Golden Globes.