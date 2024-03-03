The Rumors Surrounding Katie Feeney And Ex-Boyfriend Sean Yamada

Katie Feeney lays her life bare on social media. The TikTok star has racked up millions of followers with her mix of lifestyle and sports content, and not surprisingly, her fans take a keen interest in her personal and love life. Feeney's boyfriend, Jack Hurley, crops up on her feeds often, featuring in candid video clips and photos. Still, despite splitting up in early 2022, there's still plenty of heat and a few rumors surrounding the influencer and her ex-boyfriend, Sean Yamada.

Feeney was with Yamada when she became a TikTok star. According to Digital Global Times, the two met when she was just four years old, and things turned romantic in high school. Yamada was even Feeney's date for senior prom. She shared highlights of their big night with her nearly 3.5 million YouTube subscribers in a May 2021 vlog. Yamada is seen giving his girlfriend a bunch of flowers before they get glammed up. The two of them hold hands, giggle with friends, film each other in their finery, and pose for their official prom pics.

Yamada was a regular fixture on Feeney's YouTube. He co-starred in many of her videos, performing magic tricks, having his mustache shaved, and lazing on the beach. In July 2021, Feeney posted a cute clip documenting their three-year anniversary. She shared that she'd had an artist paint a portrait of them, and Yamada was clearly moved by the gesture. The couple was total #couplegoals ... until they weren't. So, what happened between Feeney and Yamada?