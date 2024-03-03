The Rumors Surrounding Katie Feeney And Ex-Boyfriend Sean Yamada
Katie Feeney lays her life bare on social media. The TikTok star has racked up millions of followers with her mix of lifestyle and sports content, and not surprisingly, her fans take a keen interest in her personal and love life. Feeney's boyfriend, Jack Hurley, crops up on her feeds often, featuring in candid video clips and photos. Still, despite splitting up in early 2022, there's still plenty of heat and a few rumors surrounding the influencer and her ex-boyfriend, Sean Yamada.
Feeney was with Yamada when she became a TikTok star. According to Digital Global Times, the two met when she was just four years old, and things turned romantic in high school. Yamada was even Feeney's date for senior prom. She shared highlights of their big night with her nearly 3.5 million YouTube subscribers in a May 2021 vlog. Yamada is seen giving his girlfriend a bunch of flowers before they get glammed up. The two of them hold hands, giggle with friends, film each other in their finery, and pose for their official prom pics.
Yamada was a regular fixture on Feeney's YouTube. He co-starred in many of her videos, performing magic tricks, having his mustache shaved, and lazing on the beach. In July 2021, Feeney posted a cute clip documenting their three-year anniversary. She shared that she'd had an artist paint a portrait of them, and Yamada was clearly moved by the gesture. The couple was total #couplegoals ... until they weren't. So, what happened between Feeney and Yamada?
Who ended the romance?
Katie Feeney's millions of social media followers were all in for her picture-perfect relationship with her high school sweetheart, Sean Yamada. An Instagram photo of the couple posing on a South Carolina beach in August 2020, captioned "my happy place," racked up nearly 19,000 likes and a flood of gushing comments. "Love is a beautiful thing," one fan wrote. Another chimed in, "Y'all are the absolute cutest!"
However, in early 2022, Yamada quietly disappeared from Feeney's feeds — something that didn't go unnoticed by her fans. Social sleuths combed the internet, hunting for clues that the couple was done, and theories abounded. Feeney finally put everybody out of their misery during a YouTube shorts Q&A in February 2022. "This next question is a question I know a lot of you have been wanting an answer to, and it's 'am I dating Sean?'" Feeney said. "The answer is, no, I am not with Sean anymore."
The wait was finally over, but the rumors were just getting started. The comments section on Feeney's Q&A video immediately lit up. Fans were heartbroken by the news, sharing that they had believed the romance was forever. There was debate about who dumped who, if it was a mutual decision, and whether they were still friends. Some guessed that the couple had just grown apart, while others blamed the fact that Feeney and Yamada had gone off to different colleges and the strain of a long-distance relationship ultimately became too much.
The Jack factor
Katie Feeney finally confirmed things were over between her and Sean Yamada during a YouTube shorts Q&A in February 2022. However, she didn't elaborate on why their relationship ended, and as Yamada mainly kept out of the spotlight, fans were left drowning in a sea of rumors and speculation. Following graduation, Feeney and Yamada headed off to different colleges — she went to study business at Penn State while he enrolled at Susquehanna University, where he plays tight end for the River Hawks. The general consensus was that the couple had grown apart, and conducting a long-distance relationship had been the final nail in their romance coffin.
However, a major clue surfaced shortly after Feeney made the announcement. "Hey, ACC champ," the influencer captioned an Instagram photo of her getting cozy with a mystery baller in May 2022. It soon emerged that he was baseball player Jack Hurley, a Virginia Tech outfielder. And it didn't take long before it was apparent that things were getting hot and heavy between the two.
"Cloud 9," Feeney captioned a pic of her and Hurley cuddling in front of a nighttime cityscape in June 2022. Once again, the comments section lit up. "She has a type," one follower wrote. "What happened to your boyfriend? Did I miss a chapter or something?" asked another.
Katie Feeney's new love story
It took some time for Katie Feeney's fans to get over her breakup with her high school beau, Sean Yamata, and adjust to the new man in her life, Jack Hurley. However, it quickly became apparent that Hurley was here to stay. He's become her new content collaborator, and Feeney's millions of followers are here for it. "I don't think there's a cuter couple on Tiktok," one commented on a video of the couple singing in the car to Bailey Zimmerman. "Aww, y'all are literally the relationship everybody wants," wrote another.
Meanwhile, Feeney thanks her online community for springboarding her fledging career in sports broadcasting. "The presence I built on social media across not just TikTok, but especially YouTube and Instagram, opened up so many doors for me. I've gotten hands-on experience in both the social media world and broadcast journalism," she told Her Campus in September 2023.
The influencer isn't all about the work, though. She's eager to spread her wings and head off to see the world, with a visit to Rome as her top travel goal. "Eating pasta all day sounds like a dream!" Feeney said.