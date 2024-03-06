Why We're Worried About Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber's career in music has become the stuff of legend. His future manager, Scooter Braun, discovered Bieber while searching for a YouTube video of another singer, instead finding a 2007 video of the 13-year-old busking, which his mom had uploaded. Under Braun's tutelage, Bieber became an overnight sensation, his stardom increasing as he grew from a cutie-pie adolescent to a fully grown adult. Along the way, there have been some big hits — "Baby," "Boyfriend," "Yummy," and many more — that have brought him a whopping 23 Grammy nominations (and two wins).

Meanwhile, it's no secret that Bieber's journey to stardom has been a turbulent one. Who can forget the bad-boy behavior that rendered him a laughingstock in his younger years or his candid admissions of the struggles he's experienced because of becoming a celebrity at such a young age? Over the years, in fact, fans have witnessed a lot of behavior from Bieber that can easily be deemed troublesome.

Given his tumultuous past and his uncertain future, there continue to be concerns about this talented artist. To find out more, read on and discover why we're worried about Justin Bieber.