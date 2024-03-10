The Theories About Liam Payne's Drastic Face Transformation

One Direction may have a tumultuous past, but at least Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson are on good terms. Payne proved the former bandmates were still close by attending the March 2023 premiere of Tomlinson's documentary, "All Of Those Voices." He also complimented Tomlinson's project while speaking about their bond in a since-deleted Instagram post, writing, "You were already my friend and brother but getting to look through that window into your world and mind just extends that respect I have for you," (via People). In response, Tomlinson thanked Payne for attending on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Fans were thrilled to see two members of the now-defunct boyband interacting in such a positive manner but their reunion was overshadowed by Payne's appearance. Instead of focusing on the pop star's fashion-forward tuxedo or his movie-star-worthy hair, fans zeroed in on his facial transformation, which saw the "Strip That Down" singer looking a little thinner than usual, especially in the jaw area. As One Direction fans will be aware, Payne always sported fuller cheeks, but his jawline was extra defined during the premiere. Unfortunately, this sparked some major theories about the British star's transformation.