Where Is Queen Camilla's Ex-Husband Andrew Parker Bowles Now?

King Charles III and Queen Camilla's road to marriage was a bumpy one. They fell in love when they were young, married other people, and reunited later in life. Everybody knows the tragic story of what happened to Charles' first wife, Diana, Princess of Wales. But what about Camilla's ex-husband, Andrew Parker Bowles?

Camilla met Andrew in the late 1960s, and they dated for seven years. Author Sally Bedell Smith claims in her book, "Prince Charles: The Passions and Paradoxes of an Improbable Life," that Andrew's father, Derek Parker Bowles, and Camilla's father, Bruce Shand, decided it was time for their children to settle down together. So, they published an engagement notice in The Times newspaper in March 1973, forcing Andrew to pop the question. "Camilla was very much in love," his cousin, John Bowes Lyon, told Smith. "Her parents were very keen that Andrew should marry her."

Camilla and Andrew walked down the aisle in July 1973. It was a high society wedding with Charles' grandma, Elizabeth, Queen Mother, and his sister, Anne, Princess Royal, in front pew seats. However, Charles was nowhere to be seen — he was licking his wounds in New Hampshire. Camilla and Andrew had two children together, Laura Lopes and Tom Parker Bowles, who is Charles' godson. "They clearly had a very lusty, healthy life together," Caroline Graham notes in "The King's Mistress: a Love Story." So, where did it all go wrong?