Where Is Queen Camilla's Ex-Husband Andrew Parker Bowles Now?
King Charles III and Queen Camilla's road to marriage was a bumpy one. They fell in love when they were young, married other people, and reunited later in life. Everybody knows the tragic story of what happened to Charles' first wife, Diana, Princess of Wales. But what about Camilla's ex-husband, Andrew Parker Bowles?
Camilla met Andrew in the late 1960s, and they dated for seven years. Author Sally Bedell Smith claims in her book, "Prince Charles: The Passions and Paradoxes of an Improbable Life," that Andrew's father, Derek Parker Bowles, and Camilla's father, Bruce Shand, decided it was time for their children to settle down together. So, they published an engagement notice in The Times newspaper in March 1973, forcing Andrew to pop the question. "Camilla was very much in love," his cousin, John Bowes Lyon, told Smith. "Her parents were very keen that Andrew should marry her."
Camilla and Andrew walked down the aisle in July 1973. It was a high society wedding with Charles' grandma, Elizabeth, Queen Mother, and his sister, Anne, Princess Royal, in front pew seats. However, Charles was nowhere to be seen — he was licking his wounds in New Hampshire. Camilla and Andrew had two children together, Laura Lopes and Tom Parker Bowles, who is Charles' godson. "They clearly had a very lusty, healthy life together," Caroline Graham notes in "The King's Mistress: a Love Story." So, where did it all go wrong?
Camilla and Andrew remain close friends
Andrew Parker Bowles was unfaithful throughout his relationship with Queen Camilla. However, she kept calm and carried on. "[It was a] very English marriage. You just bite the bullet and keep going," a friend told The Times. "Camilla was terribly loyal. He would have the ladies, and she would have a nice joint of beef on the table." However, Camilla's dalliance with King Charles III, not Andrew's roving eye, ultimately ended their romance.
They gave it their best go, though. They stuck together through the "Camillagate" tape scandal and the publication of "Diana: Her True Story." Friends claimed Andrew wasn't phased by Camilla's affair with Charles. Still, it all became too much when Charles confessed to adultery in a 1994 interview with David Dimbleby. Andrew filed for divorce a year later.
Camilla and Andrew's 22-year marriage was over. Still, there were no hard feelings. In fact, the couple maintained a remarkably close relationship. So close that Andrew attended Charles and Camilla's wedding in April 2005. Tina Brown claims in her book "The Palace Papers" that Andrew was positively giddy at his ex-wife's nuptials. "He was behaving like the mother of the bride," a guest told the author. In return, Camilla was there for her former husband at the funeral of his second wife, Rosemary Parker Bowles, who died of cancer in January 2010. The Daily Mail reported that "[Camilla] was greeted with a fond kiss by Andrew as she left at a memorial service."
Andrew and Camilla are ride or die
Andrew Parker Bowles and Queen Camilla's relationship remains rock solid, and the couple is in regular close contact. "Andrew will ring her up and tell her when she's got something wrong, and she'll ring him up and say when he's misbehaving," the Marchioness of Lansdowne shared in an interview with The Times.
"They are joined at the hip," a friend of Andrew's added. "He arranges so much for her. They have lunch together the whole time. He's right in there. He was always, and still is, Camilla's co-conspirator."
According to The Sydney Morning Herald, while his ex-wife resides in Buckingham Palace, Andrew spends his days rattling around his home and tending to his garden in the Cotswolds countryside. Still, although he's retired now, Andrew's roving eye is very active. The octogenarian is dating acerbic "Weakest Link" TV host Anne Robinson, who's fittingly known as "the Queen of Mean."
The Sun reported that the couple was set up by a mutual friend in late 2022. Despite their drastically different upbringings, they make a good match. "Annie and Andrew get on splendidly — she makes him laugh a lot, and he is one of the few people to get away with poking fun at her," a friend of the couple said. "Andrew is also one of the few people on earth brave enough to tease her, so she must like him," another commented.