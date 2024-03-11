Inside Trump VP Candidate Tulsi Gabbard's Marriage

Former presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard has a healthy chance of becoming Donald Trump's vice presidential candidate. The former Democrat parted ways with her old party in the fall of 2022. At the time, Gabbard took to social media to denounce her affiliation with the organization. "The Democrats of today are hostile to people of faith and spirituality," said Gabbard at the time (via NBC News). "They demonize the police and protect criminals at the expense of law-abiding Americans. The Democrats of today believe in open borders and weaponize the national security state to go after political opponents. Above all else, the Democrats of today are dragging us ever closer to nuclear war."

Since then, Gabbard has been welcomed in conservative circles, partly because of her increasing airtime on Fox News. Gabbard signed an official deal with the network in October of 2022, according to The Los Angeles Times. However, her recent fondness for Donald Trump has also scored her brownie points within some right-leaning communities. Two years after Gabbard referred to Trump as "Saudi Arabia's b***" on X, formerly known as Twitter (per CBS News), she publicly sent Donald and Melania Trump well-wishes after they contracted COVID-19 (via ABC News). Now, according to Newsweek, Trump has revealed that Gabbard actually has a real shot of becoming his vice presidential candidate.

But enough about her political background; here's everything you need to know about Gabbard's super private marriage.