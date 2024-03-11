Inside Trump VP Candidate Tulsi Gabbard's Marriage
Former presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard has a healthy chance of becoming Donald Trump's vice presidential candidate. The former Democrat parted ways with her old party in the fall of 2022. At the time, Gabbard took to social media to denounce her affiliation with the organization. "The Democrats of today are hostile to people of faith and spirituality," said Gabbard at the time (via NBC News). "They demonize the police and protect criminals at the expense of law-abiding Americans. The Democrats of today believe in open borders and weaponize the national security state to go after political opponents. Above all else, the Democrats of today are dragging us ever closer to nuclear war."
Since then, Gabbard has been welcomed in conservative circles, partly because of her increasing airtime on Fox News. Gabbard signed an official deal with the network in October of 2022, according to The Los Angeles Times. However, her recent fondness for Donald Trump has also scored her brownie points within some right-leaning communities. Two years after Gabbard referred to Trump as "Saudi Arabia's b***" on X, formerly known as Twitter (per CBS News), she publicly sent Donald and Melania Trump well-wishes after they contracted COVID-19 (via ABC News). Now, according to Newsweek, Trump has revealed that Gabbard actually has a real shot of becoming his vice presidential candidate.
But enough about her political background; here's everything you need to know about Gabbard's super private marriage.
Tulsi Gabbard's husband used to work for her
Tulsi Gabbard and her second husband, Abraham Williams, said "I do" in 2015. Their romance had bloomed months after they established a business relationship birthed from her political career. The would-be couple first met while Gabbard was gunning for her seat as the U.S. representative of Hawaii in 2012. During an interview with People, Gabbard revealed that Williams, a cinematographer, stepped up to shoot promotional material for her campaign efforts. "He volunteered to help out on the shoots for my campaign commercials," said Gabbard a few days before their wedding. "It wasn't until about a year after I was in office that he asked me out for the first time. It was a connection that was immediate and natural, but we didn't really see it before that point."
While speaking to KHON 2, Gabbard detailed one of their early dates, along with the qualities about Williams that she loved. "A little over a year ago, when he first asked me out, we had a chance to just talk story, hang out, chill out for a little bit," said Gabbard. That encounter made Gabbard realize that she had made more than a friend in Williams, whom she described as "somebody who is genuinely kind and a good person who every day I see him put other people before himself."
She continued, "He's incredibly optimistic and positive, so I could go on and on. I could continue gushing, but I just feel grateful because I get to marry a wonderful person who's also my best friend."
They had a beautiful wedding
Abraham Williams proposed to Tulsi Gabbard in a way that honored their shared appreciation of for nature, especially surfing. While spending time on the South Shore, Williams invited Gabbard to an evening surfing date. However, she wasn't really feeling the romantic vibes. "I was in meetings all day, and by the time we left, the sun was starting to set," Gabbard revealed to The New York Times. "We got stuck in traffic at a really long red light, and he was getting so frustrated. I couldn't understand what the big deal was." Despite the hold up, Williams successfully pulled off his adorable proposal. "Then he paddled over, pulled out a double-tethered contraption attached to a gold duct-tape-covered flotation device, with a beautiful ring attached, and said, 'I have a question for you: Will you marry me?'"
Fortunately, their wedding went off without much headache. During her interview with People, Gabbard revealed that she and Williams had planned to wed outdoors in Oahu. "It's a ceremony that has been used and practiced by the followers of the Vedas from India for thousands of years," said Gabbard. "Some of the ceremony will be in Sanskrit, which is the language of the Vedas, and some will be in English. Overall though, we're in Hawaii and it's going to be a Hawaiian-style Hindu wedding." Gabbard also revealed that she and Williams planned to write their own vows, which they'd exchange ahead of celebration consisting of "prayers and singing and dancing."