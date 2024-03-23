Celebs Who Kept Their Major Surgeries A Secret

Every human should be entitled to privacy, but that fact is often forgotten when it comes to celebrities. The expectation is that they must share all of their personal details with the world, and if they do not, the tabloids will do it for them.

Health matters are one of the only areas that can at times be kept under wraps, no doubt because HIPAA laws protect people from their medical information being released without their consent. Unless a celebrity has a rat within their orbit, telling only a trustworthy inner circle about a health problem or surgery can prevent leaks to the media. This is a strategy many celebrities have used when faced with serious medical issues requiring surgery, as it allows them to recover before having to field questions about the ordeal.

Some celebrities have little concern for privacy, and it's not uncommon for stars to post snaps from the hospital either directly before or after surgery. Kate Micucci, Doja Cat, and Paulina Porizkova are three examples of this new trend. Other stars, like Lindsey Vonn and Kathy Griffin, have even announced their upcoming surgeries well before entering the hospital. But more commonly, stars try to keep things quiet until they are in the clear — and sometimes for months, years, or even decades beyond that.