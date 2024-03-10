Celebs' Wildest Kiss, Marry, Kill Responses

Celebrities are never allowed to just talk about the projects they're working on during interviews — they have to field questions about fashion, their personal lives, and even their celebrity crushes. Interviewers have also taken a shine to challenging Hollywood's biggest and brightest by interrogating them about hypothetical scenarios, and the "Kiss, Marry, Kill" format has become a favorite way to do this.

It's unclear when entertainment journalists started incorporating the schoolyard game into their interviews, but this has been going on since at least the mid-aughts. During Wilmer Valderrama's controversial 2006 appearance on "The Howard Stern Show," Howard Stern gave the actor three exes to choose from for the R-rated version of the game, "F***, Marry, Kill." Valderrama said he considered Lindsay Lohan marriage material, would f*** Mandy Moore, and would kill Jennifer Love Hewitt. Some celebs have discovered that it's a bad idea to elaborate on their choices, including Colombian artist J Balvin. When he appeared on SirKazzio's YouTube show in 2018, he explained why Rihanna was his kiss pick by saying, "Rihanna isn't a good woman to marry, just fool around." In a statement to Fader, Balvin's rep claimed that his response was "taken out of context by some."

The game was used to humorous effect in a 2014 episode of "Two and a Half Men" when Ashton Kutcher's character, Walden Schmidt, chose to marry Angelina Jolie over his then-fiancée, Mila Kunis. At least he could say his responses were scripted, unlike the celebs below.