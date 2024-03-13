What You Don't Know About Kevin Miles, Aka Jake From State Farm

"It's Jake, from State Farm" is a quote loved by millions across America, and Kevin Miles has reaped the benefits of being one of the most likable faces of commercials. His friendly, affable demeanor makes people want to buy home and auto insurance from him, but as we all know, Miles is just acting the part of an insurance agent. If you were wondering why you never see the original Jake From State Farm anymore, Miles took over in 2020 and went from being an unknown actor to starring in commercials with Patrick Mahomes and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Being known as Jake from State Farm is what put Miles on the map, but many may not know that he is a trained actor. As reported by Forbes, he attended the Chicago Academy for the Arts in high school to study theater and then went on to get his bachelor's degree at Webster University's Sargent Conservatory of Theater Arts. After graduation, he took a big leap and moved to Los Angeles. "I didn't have an apartment. I came with two bags and a pillow," he recalled. Miles' life before State Farm was very interesting and it continues to be even more so after his fame — here are some things you didn't know about the actor.