Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Spoofs And Just Like That Death With New Commercial

In the first episode of HBO Max's new "Sex and the City" reboot, "And Just Like That...," many fans of the original show were left with a major shock. While most of the original cast, except for Kim Catrall's Samantha Jones, returned for the updated version, not all of them lived until the end. Months before the series premiere, audiences had speculated that Chris Noth — who plays Carrie Bradshaw's husband, Mr. Big — played a pivotal role in the funeral scenes that were being filmed.

As it turned out, it was Big, after all, that met an early demise after a dramatic moment involving none other than a Peloton bike. As Carrie was out of the house watching a recital, Big was taking his "final ride," if you will. Despite the fictitious event poking fun at the fitness brand, the repercussions of killing off such a prominent character crossed over into the real world. Peloton's shares dropped 5% following the Friday episode, according to CBS News. It's not all bad news for the company, though, as they might manage a turnaround thanks to none other than actor Ryan Reynolds.