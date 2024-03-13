What We Know About Rod Stewart's Political Views
Rod Stewart is one of the most popular British rock stars of all time. Stewart's trailblazing career has been defined by his impressive catalog of rock and soul anthems, including "Reason to Believe," "Maggie May," and "You're In My Heart," which continue to delight generations. Fortunately for Stewart's fans, he's still dedicated to music and doesn't seem to have retirement on his mind. "No, I'm not winding down!" said Stewart during a 2024 interview with CBS News. "No, I'm not speeding up. I mean, I've got 60-odd concerts this year. It's not time for the pipe and slipper club yet, you know?" Stewart went on to explain that he doesn't want to give up his job because he enjoys making people happy.
Stewart is also outspoken about British and American politics. In 2017, he urged for stronger gun control laws after the Las Vegas mass shooting. "I have proudly made the U.S. my second home for the better part of 40 years — and enough is enough!" posted Stewart to Facebook. However, Stewart didn't define his political affiliation. "I am not a Democrat. I am not a Republican. I am a father and an artist who cares deeply about the safety of my family and fans ... I am utterly gutted to be grieving the mass murder of so many innocent lives ... Now is the time to honor the lives lost by enacting urgently needed gun control." This is just one of many times Stewart has added his voice to public political debates.
Rod Stewart is not a fan of Vladimir Putin
Rod Stewart, who doesn't have any official political ties, recently revealed that he doesn't support Russia's war against Ukraine. During a February 2024 sit down with Sky News, Stewart spoke out against Russia's Prime Minister, Vladimir Putin's decision to invade Ukraine in 2022. "You let that a***hole into Ukraine, he'll get into every NATO country," said Stewart. "And we'll have to join the army."
He continued, "We have to support Ukraine right to the end. Peace in the Middle East as well." However, Stewart stressed that he had no hard feelings for Russian citizens during an interview with The Scottish Daily Express (via The Cheatham County Exchange). Stewart also revealed that he and his wife, Penny Lancaster, personally funded aid for several Ukrainian citizens.
Stewart further detailed his efforts to help the Ukrainian people while speaking with The Las Vegas Review-Journal in May of 2023. "When the war broke out, me and my two nephews had four trucks filled up with paper products, towels, water, food, all the stuff you need," Stewart shared with the publication (via Bang Showbiz). "They drove from where I live in England, all the way up to the border, dropped all the stuff off. Then they brought about a thousand refugees from the border to Berlin." Stewart also compared Putin to Hitler. "I'm just waiting for the Ukrainian offensive to stop this guy, we can't let him win," continued Stewart. "It's 1939, all over again."
He also isn't a fan of Donald Trump
Rod Stewart has also spoken out about his former friend Donald Trump's political run, although he eased into things. During a 2015 interview with Billboard, Stewart seemed hesitant to comment on Trump's early presidential campaign. "What the f*** does that have to do with my album?" asked Stewart in response to a question about Trump and his opponent, Hillary Clinton. "I have strong political beliefs, and I don't want to get into it. Donald Trump happens to be a friend of mine."
However, Stewart soon flipped on Trump by publicly criticizing his presidential qualifications a year later. "Although he's sort of a friend of mine, I don't think he's presidential," Sir Rod said during his knighting ceremony at Buckingham Palace (via The Daily Mail). "'I don't think he's made to be a president."
Two years into Trump's term as president, Stewart took Trump to task again over his response to California's devastating wildfires. "Mr. President, while people's homes are burning, while lives are being lost & while firefighters are risking their lives, California needs words of support & encouragement, not threats or finger pointing & accusations. Where is Winston Churchill when you need him?" tweeted Stewart on X, formerly known as Twitter, in November 2018. Although Trump never publicly responded to Stewart's direct criticism, their celebrity friendship probably didn't last much longer.