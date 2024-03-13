What We Know About Rod Stewart's Political Views

Rod Stewart is one of the most popular British rock stars of all time. Stewart's trailblazing career has been defined by his impressive catalog of rock and soul anthems, including "Reason to Believe," "Maggie May," and "You're In My Heart," which continue to delight generations. Fortunately for Stewart's fans, he's still dedicated to music and doesn't seem to have retirement on his mind. "No, I'm not winding down!" said Stewart during a 2024 interview with CBS News. "No, I'm not speeding up. I mean, I've got 60-odd concerts this year. It's not time for the pipe and slipper club yet, you know?" Stewart went on to explain that he doesn't want to give up his job because he enjoys making people happy.

Stewart is also outspoken about British and American politics. In 2017, he urged for stronger gun control laws after the Las Vegas mass shooting. "I have proudly made the U.S. my second home for the better part of 40 years — and enough is enough!" posted Stewart to Facebook. However, Stewart didn't define his political affiliation. "I am not a Democrat. I am not a Republican. I am a father and an artist who cares deeply about the safety of my family and fans ... I am utterly gutted to be grieving the mass murder of so many innocent lives ... Now is the time to honor the lives lost by enacting urgently needed gun control." This is just one of many times Stewart has added his voice to public political debates.