What Happened To Wendy Williams' Feet?

Since she disappeared from screens, fans have asked what's going on with Wendy Williams – including her feet. The daytime host was axed from TV in 2022 after 12 years on-air. Williams' talk show exit came after she was forced to take multiple breaks due to mysterious health issues that affected everything from her eyes to her feet.

It soon emerged that among the many conditions, Williams had frontotemporal dementia (FTD). Heartbreakingly, the confusion caused by the illness meant she couldn't understand that her show had been canceled, leading to multiple phone calls and meetings with show executives. Lonnie Burstein, EVP of programming at the TV syndication company Debmar-Mercury, recalled telling staff that the show was finished during a Zoom meeting with Williams. "She was saying things like, 'Oh, I can't wait, I'll be back with you really soon,' but it was obvious to anyone watching that she was not going to be back really soon," Burstein told The Hollywood Reporter.

In February 2024, the Lifetime docuseries "Where is Wendy Williams?" aired, dropping bombshell after bombshell. People finally learned the whole truth about Williams' health, and the reality was even more dire than anybody could have imagined. In addition to frontotemporal dementia and her longtime struggle with substance use disorder, the star was suffering from Graves' disease, aphasia, and lymphedema. The latter affects the lymphatic system, causing a build-up of protein-rich fluid in the body, leading to swelling (per Mayo Clinic). In Williams' case, it's her feet that have been hit the worst by the disease.