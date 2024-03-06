What Garrison Brown's Relationship With His Dad Kody Was Really Like

Garrison Brown's relationship with his dad, Kody Brown, has had its ups and downs. Viewers of the TLC show "Sister Wives" know this firsthand, as many got to see their relationship play out on screen.

Garrison was Kody and Janelle Brown's third son, whom they welcomed into their family in 1998. It wasn't until 2010, when "Sister Wives" premiered, that the world would get to dive into the lives of Garrison and the rest of the Browns. Throughout the show, fans could see Garrison and Kody's relationship go through different phases. Unlike his relationship with his father, however, Garrison's bond with his mom pretty much remained steady over the years.

Garrison's life was tragically cut short when he died at age 25 in March 2024. Kody shared a tribute to his son on Instagram following his passing. "Janelle and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown," he wrote. "He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. Our loss will leave such a big hole in our lives, that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory."

It was no secret that Garrison and Kody had a complex relationship, and his tragic loss is shedding light on his family ties — specifically, his difficult relationship with his father, Kody.