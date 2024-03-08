Biden's Humiliating SOTU 2024 Arrival Is Fuel For Trump Supporters
It wasn't Trump supporters who made President Joe Biden's arrival for his State of the Union so humiliating but a group of pro-Palestine demonstrators angry about his handling of the war in Gaza. Unfortunately for Biden, his late arrival to the U.S. Capitol has supporters of Donald Trump riled up ahead of the 2024 election.
According to the New York Post, the activists began congregating on the route Biden's motorcade was expected to take before he was scheduled to leave the White House. They were wearing "Biden's legacy is genocide" shirts. While Biden did leave the White House later than planned, the demonstrators did not manage to stop his motorcade.
Since Trump just can't stop talking about Biden, it's not shocking that he was quick to comment on the president's delayed motorcade for his SOTU speech. But surprisingly, he didn't jump on the opportunity to launch a blistering attack on his opponent. Instead, he wrote on Truth Social, "They will have to drive very, very quickly. You just don't want to be late to the State of the Union. They will need Mario Andretti to be at the wheel of the limo." Maybe the man who once said that he could take Biden down in a physical fight was leaving it up to his supporters to berate Biden for being tardy for his party, because they certainly had a lot to say about his lateness.
Trump supporters' wild theories about Joe Biden's late SOTU start
Maybe they weren't quite on the level of the disturbing theories about Kate Middleton's disappearance, but some of Donald Trump's supporters did a lot of wild speculating about why Joe Biden was running late. One theory repeated by many users on X, formerly known as Twitter, was that he needed some sort of stimulant to get him through his speech. "Had to make sure the meds kicked in and the cocktail was stable. Bet they're sweating whether they last long enough," one person tweeted. One user suggested that Biden had to be woken up from a nap, and another joked that he had decided to have some ice cream before leaving the White House. Several comedians even turned to toilet humor to explain why the start of his speech had to be delayed. Suggestions included diarrhea and diaper changes.
Other Biden critics opined that he was being disrespectful to the American people by showing up late, even if it was no fault of his own. "This is not how you show respect to the American people. It is also not how you reassure them you have your act together," read one tweet. Biden's address was further delayed because his motorcade took an alternate route to avoid the demonstrators.
But sometimes it pays to be fashionably late — when Biden arrived, he was greeted with chants of "Four more years."