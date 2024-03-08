Biden's Humiliating SOTU 2024 Arrival Is Fuel For Trump Supporters

It wasn't Trump supporters who made President Joe Biden's arrival for his State of the Union so humiliating but a group of pro-Palestine demonstrators angry about his handling of the war in Gaza. Unfortunately for Biden, his late arrival to the U.S. Capitol has supporters of Donald Trump riled up ahead of the 2024 election.

According to the New York Post, the activists began congregating on the route Biden's motorcade was expected to take before he was scheduled to leave the White House. They were wearing "Biden's legacy is genocide" shirts. While Biden did leave the White House later than planned, the demonstrators did not manage to stop his motorcade.

Since Trump just can't stop talking about Biden, it's not shocking that he was quick to comment on the president's delayed motorcade for his SOTU speech. But surprisingly, he didn't jump on the opportunity to launch a blistering attack on his opponent. Instead, he wrote on Truth Social, "They will have to drive very, very quickly. You just don't want to be late to the State of the Union. They will need Mario Andretti to be at the wheel of the limo." Maybe the man who once said that he could take Biden down in a physical fight was leaving it up to his supporters to berate Biden for being tardy for his party, because they certainly had a lot to say about his lateness.