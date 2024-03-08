What's The Real Meaning Of Eternal Sunshine By Ariana Grande?

O ye Arianators, the queen is back and a new era is upon us! After a four-year break, Ariana Grande is back with another masterpiece, her seventh studio album titled "Eternal Sunshine." Grande first hinted at the album after sharing snippets of herself in the studio in December 2023. "See you next year," she captioned the Instagram post. In January 2024, the album's first single, "Yes, And?" was released alongside its music video. Unsurprisingly, "Yes, And?" was well-received, with the track going on to chart on the Billboard Hot 100.

Ahead of the album's full release, Grande sat for a conversation with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, giving insight into how the album came to be. "I've loved every minute of making this album — the videos, rehearsing, putting the roll-out together, doing the photoshoots, every single part of it," the "Side to Side" singer explained. "More than ever before in my life, I've been able to be so much more present and enjoy it and savor it this time in a way that I don't think I was able to before."

In "Eternal Sunshine," Grande explores different themes of love and heartbreak. With a bittersweet approach, the singer takes fans through a journey, proving that though painful, love can be worth it sometimes. But while each track holds a different meaning, many can't help but wonder what "Eternal Sunshine" — the titular track truly means.