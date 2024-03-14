What Drake's Former Bodyguards Say He's Really Like
Drake may be the certified lover boy of hip-hop, but the same can't be said about his security team. The "Calling My Name" rapper is known to hire some of the most formidable bodyguards in the game, all of whom will not hesitate to spring into action at the first sign of a potential threat. Just ask Shawn Mendes and Druski. In a 2017 appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," the then-19-year-old Mendes recalled a time when he was mistaken as an intruder by one of Drake's bodyguards when he tried approaching his fellow Torontonian at a concert.
"Next thing I know, I'm in the middle of The Weeknd show with my arm hooked behind my back. Drake's security guard has me completely at his mercy," he said. "He was doing his job, but still, it was terrifying ... Don't expect everybody to know who you are." Comedian Druski had a similar experience when he attempted to exchange pleasantries with them and one of the security guards made a threatening noise, he shared with his followers on Instagram Stories (via Hot New Hip Hop). "Drake's security will squeeze your head like a f***ing grape."
But as scary as Drake's security team can be, the rapper himself is apparently the total opposite, at least according to his former bodyguards, Mike Van Wyck and Baka Not Nice. Despite all the disturbing things we ignore about Drake's life today, according to his former employees, the rapper seems to be Mr. Nice Guy.
Mike Van Wyck admires Drake's work ethic
As a former bodybuilder and current fitness trainer, Mike Van Wyck is no stranger to the grind. But by his admission, working as Drake's bodyguard for over half a decade made him redefine his definition of hard work and commitment. Van Wyck opened up about what he's learned from the rapper in an appearance on the "Money Buys Happiness" podcast, sharing first and foremost his admiration for Drake's exceptional work ethic.
"I thought I had work ethic and I do ... But, to see a guy at that level, watch them go out night after night, especially on tours and perform, it's robotic. In a very positive way. Not in a negative way," he mused. The former IFBB pro went on to dish that he's especially in awe of the "Degrassi" alum's dedication to his craft, noting that it never once wavered. "It's ingrained. This showmanship ... You could probably run the shows overlapping each other and it would look the same," Van Wyck detailed. "It's pretty wild to see, in person."
And while they're no longer working together, save for occasional training sessions at the gym, Van Wyck says he still sees Drake and the rest of the OVO crew as family. "[Drake has] always been a very supportive person in my life," he continued. "Supported me no matter what ... He's a really good dude."
Baka Not Nice owes his music career to Drake
You may know Baka Not Nice as one of Drake's contemporaries in music, but he actually worked as a bodyguard for the rapper way back when. They met in 2010, shortly after his nearly decade-long prison stint, and they've been pretty much inseparable since.
Baka's transition from bodyguard to artist was fueled by Drake's own influence. "Just being around that individual, Drake, you know, you can't just want to be on just one level and stay there," he told Rap-Up. "You want to keep elevating because that's the kind of person he is. He rubs off on everybody he's around." Drake signed him to his OVO Sound label in 2015, and that gave him a headstart in the industry. Since then, Baka resolved to keep grinding so as not to waste the opportunity handed to him. "I don't want to let him down because he gave me a chance," he said.
Though his days as a part of Drake's security detail are long behind him, Baka remains one of the rapper's biggest protectors to this day. "The 'not nice' [in my name] is, like you hear me talk about it, like for instance, if you go at Drake, you're going to see 'not nice,'" he explained in a "Colouring Book with Verdah" appearance. "I'm not going to be nice with you if you're going at my boss. Why am I going to be nice?" Makes sense!