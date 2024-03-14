What Drake's Former Bodyguards Say He's Really Like

Drake may be the certified lover boy of hip-hop, but the same can't be said about his security team. The "Calling My Name" rapper is known to hire some of the most formidable bodyguards in the game, all of whom will not hesitate to spring into action at the first sign of a potential threat. Just ask Shawn Mendes and Druski. In a 2017 appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," the then-19-year-old Mendes recalled a time when he was mistaken as an intruder by one of Drake's bodyguards when he tried approaching his fellow Torontonian at a concert.

"Next thing I know, I'm in the middle of The Weeknd show with my arm hooked behind my back. Drake's security guard has me completely at his mercy," he said. "He was doing his job, but still, it was terrifying ... Don't expect everybody to know who you are." Comedian Druski had a similar experience when he attempted to exchange pleasantries with them and one of the security guards made a threatening noise, he shared with his followers on Instagram Stories (via Hot New Hip Hop). "Drake's security will squeeze your head like a f***ing grape."

But as scary as Drake's security team can be, the rapper himself is apparently the total opposite, at least according to his former bodyguards, Mike Van Wyck and Baka Not Nice. Despite all the disturbing things we ignore about Drake's life today, according to his former employees, the rapper seems to be Mr. Nice Guy.