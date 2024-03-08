What's The Real Meaning Of Supernatural By Ariana Grande?

After years of begging for new music, Arianators, the time has finally come! Ariana Grande dropped her seventh album, "Eternal Sunshine," and it's all you will ever need. If you're looking for a song to cry to, then listen to "i wish i hated you," and if you're looking for something to get up and dance to, then "yes, and?" will be the one for you. There are a lot of standout tracks on the album, but "supernatural" has fans in a chokehold, and we're here to break down the meaning of the song.

Grande had been teasing "Eternal Sunshine" for months but only released one single off the album before its release. So, fans truly did not know what to expect from the Grammy-winning singer this go around. Speaking with Zach Sang ahead of the music drop, Grande shared some details about the new music. She said, "I think it's [the album] very different in a lot of ways ... It's very me, but just kind of my favorite rendition of it." In the interview, Grande continued to speak on the new project but kept things vague, making the excitement grow.

The album has officially dropped, giving fans new music to listen to, and they are quickly choosing their favorites — one of them is "supernatural." One X user tweeted, "i feel very confident in saying that supernatural is the best song on eternal sunshine." It's a stand-out track for fans, and we're diving into what the song means.