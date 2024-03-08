What's The Real Meaning Of Supernatural By Ariana Grande?
After years of begging for new music, Arianators, the time has finally come! Ariana Grande dropped her seventh album, "Eternal Sunshine," and it's all you will ever need. If you're looking for a song to cry to, then listen to "i wish i hated you," and if you're looking for something to get up and dance to, then "yes, and?" will be the one for you. There are a lot of standout tracks on the album, but "supernatural" has fans in a chokehold, and we're here to break down the meaning of the song.
Grande had been teasing "Eternal Sunshine" for months but only released one single off the album before its release. So, fans truly did not know what to expect from the Grammy-winning singer this go around. Speaking with Zach Sang ahead of the music drop, Grande shared some details about the new music. She said, "I think it's [the album] very different in a lot of ways ... It's very me, but just kind of my favorite rendition of it." In the interview, Grande continued to speak on the new project but kept things vague, making the excitement grow.
The album has officially dropped, giving fans new music to listen to, and they are quickly choosing their favorites — one of them is "supernatural." One X user tweeted, "i feel very confident in saying that supernatural is the best song on eternal sunshine." It's a stand-out track for fans, and we're diving into what the song means.
supernatural is about being overwhelmed by someone
Ariana Grande has done it again; she perfectly described the overwhelming feelings of love in the song "supernatural." Grande's relationship history has plenty of romance to draw from, and the entire song talks about her feeling "possessed" by someone. Don't worry, it's not in a scary way but is a more romantic feeling. She sings, "Don't want nobody else around me / Just need you right here / You're like the only thing that I see / It's crystal-clear."
As the song continues to play, you will notice it turns a bit more lustful as she dives into her intimate life. She sings, "Need your hands all up on my body / Like the moon needs thе stars / Nothin' еlse felt this way inside me / Boy, let's go too far." Many believe that Grande is talking about her sex life with the person that she loves. It seems that she even goes as far as to talk about intimate body parts and how she wants the person she loves to take control of them. She sings, "I want you to come claim it, I do / What are you waiting for? (Ooh) / Yeah, I want you to name it, I do / Want you to make it yours." "supernatural" goes into Grande's sex life, and she seemed to confirm it when doing a track-by-track explanation of the song with Zach Sang, calling "supernatural" the "horniest one."
Could supernatural be about Ariana's new beau?
It wouldn't be a stretch to think "supernatural" is about Ariana Grande's new beau, Ethan Slater. Grande and Slater met in December 2022 as they were set to star in the upcoming film "Wicked," per People. In July 2023, the "Into You" singer called it quits with her ex-husband Dalton Gomez, and that same month, news broke of Grande's relationship with Slater. While the timeline of their relationship is a bit complicated and has caused some backlash, it fits perfectly with when Grande began her inspiration for "Eternal Sunshine."
Grande had revealed on the "Zach Sang Show" that she had no intention of releasing a new album while filming "Wicked," but the unusual circumstances of the writer's strike had her back in the studio. She said, "It all just kind of started pouring out ... I kept coming to the studio every day by myself, and it just kinda kept organically happening that way." For those who may not remember, the writer's strike started in early 2023 and lasted through the summer, when Grande was sparking her relationship with Slater.
So, while she does talk about heartbreak in "Eternal Sunshine," which we believe is about Gomez, she also talks about a new love — cue "supernatural." The song dives into a new romance that is all-consuming for Grande, and since she wrote the album around the time she started seeing Slater, it wouldn't be surprising if he was the inspiration for the track.