The Real Life Partners Of The Cast Of The Rookie

The main focus of a police procedural like "The Rookie" isn't usually its characters' romantic relationships, but love always finds a way. As fans get to know a show's characters, they inevitably start rooting for a 'ship or two. Some viewers might also find themselves hoping that the chemistry they see on screen will spill over into the real world. However, when it comes to the main cast of "The Rookie," most of them already have real-life partners.

"Chenford" is one of the most popular pairings on "The Rookie," thanks in part to the excruciatingly slow burn between Tim Bradford (Eric Winter) and Lucy Chen (Melissa O'Neil) that kept fans waiting four long seasons for a first kiss. Their shippers' payoff included a big bonus: a first real kiss. There's no chance of an off-screen romance here, as Winter is happily married. However, if O'Neil is dating someone, they're nowhere to be seen on her Instagram page as of this writing.

Another main couple on "The Rookie," Bailey Nune (Jenna Dewan) and John Nolan (Nathan Fillion), got married during Season 6. Dewan told Us Weekly that she and "Shameless" actor Steve Kazee were doing some wedding planning of their own in 2023, three years after the birth of their son Callum. Dewan also shares a daughter named Everly with her ex-husband, Channing Tatum. As for Fillion, he's struggled so much in the romance department that his exes have said something to him about it.