Hollywood's Most Surprising Singer-Actor Couples

There were oh-so-many jokes tweeted about Metamucil milkshakes when a rumor made the rounds about Kelis potentially dating "Groundhog Day" actor Bill Murray. And with this being the 2020s, it's easy to accept anything random and odd as being possible — even a weatherman reliving the same day over and over again.

In early June 2023, The U.S. Sun reported that Kelis' milkshake had brought Murray to more than one of her concerts, and the pair even posed for a pic together after a show in London. "They've clearly hit it off," an insider claimed. "They were both seen at the same hotel." Kelis didn't outright bust the rumors that she and the "Ghostbusters" actor were a couple when addressing the topic on Instagram. Many of her followers brought it up in the comments section of a bikini photo, and in response to one remark, Kelis wrote, "Lol yeah maybe for now everyone's dumb and will believe anything but the best part is we are both blessed, rich and happy."

While Kelis pointed out that she and Murray had a lot in common, they still seemed like an unlikely pair — there's their 29-year age difference and the difficulty many people likely have imagining that Murray even knows what "diamonds on my grill" means. But in the entertainment industry, music and acting are two adjacent fields that often overlap, and it's not actually all that unusual to see unusual singer-actor pairings.