Matchmaker: Bill Murray And Kelis' Hardships Ignite Unexpected Chemistry - Exclusive

A matchmaker has a plausible theory as to why Kelis brought Bill Murray to her yard.

In case you haven't heard, the "Milkshake" singer and the "Ghostbusters" actor apparently have heart eyes for each other. The U.S. Sun reported that Murray has been seen attending a couple of Kelis' shows, with a source dishing that they have been "getting close for a while." While it's still not clear when and how they met, the insider said they likely have a unique bond brought about by "recent bereavements," considering both of them had partners who recently passed. Kelis' second husband, Mike Nora, died of cancer in March 2022, while Murray's ex-wife, Jennifer Butler, died in January 2021.

This bizarre dating news comes on the heels of Murray causing production of the film "Being Mortal" to be suspended due to him exhibiting "inappropriate behavior" on-set, according to Deadline. Murray, for his part, chalked it up to having a "difference of opinion" with someone on-set. "I did something I thought was funny and it wasn't taken that way," he told CNBC. Now, months after said controversy, it looks like he's keeping busy with a new lady — but a matchmaker exclusively told Nicki Swift it's not bound to last long.