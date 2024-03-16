The Disturbing Accusations A Former Trump Employee Lobbed Against Alina Habba
As Donald Trump's attorney, Alina Habba is used to firing off lawsuits. However, she's not accustomed to being on their receiving end. That's where she found herself in November 2023, though, when a former Trump golf club employee accused Habba of manipulating and attempting to gag her.
Habba has been a permanent fixture at Donald's side as she navigates her client through his ocean of legal troubles. She became Donald's attorney in September 2021 after his longtime lawyer, Marc E. Kasowitz, withdrew his services. Habba jumped straight into the fray, firing off a $100 million lawsuit against the New York Times, three Times reporters, and Donald's niece, Mary L. Trump. "I just stepped in," she told The Washington Post. "We're hoping to have some traction and clear the president's name."
However, things didn't exactly go according to plan. The judge threw out the suit and ordered Trump to pay $392,000 to cover the legal costs of the Times and its reporters. Habba slammed the judgment, calling the amount "exorbitant, excessive, and unreasonable" in a statement to NBC. She found herself on the losing side once again in January 2024 when a judge ordered Trump to pay the writer E. Jean Carroll $83.3 million for defaming her. "This verdict is insane," Habba told Fox News, vowing to appeal the ruling and claiming there was no factual basis for Carroll's claims. Not surprisingly, Habba also shot down the disturbing accusations one of Trump's former employees lobbed against her in their 2023 lawsuit.
Habba was accused of grooming and manipulation
Donald Trump's attorney, Alina Habba, found herself on the wrong end of a lawsuit in November 2023 when a former Trump employee lobbed disturbing accusations against her. Habba was a star player in Alice Bianco's legal filing against Donald Trump's New Jersey golf club, where she claimed she was sexually harassed by a supervisor. In legal documents, Bianco charged that she and a co-worker wrote a letter in July 2021 detailing the alleged harassment by her manager, Pavel Melich. It was supposed to be passed on to one of Trump's senior staff members, but instead, it landed in the hands of human resources. After HR contacted her, Bianco lawyered up, and that's when Habba entered the picture.
Bianco claimed Habba approached her, insisting she "wanted to help" the restaurant server. She alleged Habba buddied up to her to manipulate Bianco into signing an illegal non-disclosure agreement that barred her from making any claims against Melich and/or Trump's Bedminster National Golf Club.
According to the lawsuit, Habba recommended Bianco fire her attorney, texting a negative story about him and warning her, "Is this the guy? Be careful." Habba then purportedly lured Bianco into her car and insisted she could safeguard her if she signed the NDA, which offered "a paltry sum" and included a $1,000-a-day violation penalty. In the documents, Bianco accused Habba of "grooming" her to remain silent so she could get closer to Trump.
Habba was slammed for unethical behavior
Former Trump employee Ali Blanco accused Alina Habba of using and abusing her to gain favor with Donald Trump. "I didn't know New Jersey had banned non-disclosure agreements for victims of sexual harassment. All I knew was that the person claiming to be my friend and advisor threw me in the trash as soon as she pressured me into silence," she said in a statement obtained by NBC News.
Blanco's attorney, Nancy Erika Smith, slammed Habba's conduct in a separate statement, branding her fellow lawyer's conduct immoral. "Her behavior was predatory. Pretending to be 'neutral' when acting on behalf of one party is clearly unethical," she said.
Smith told Politico that Blanco's legal action wasn't about landing a big payday. Instead, it was about "giving her her voice back. It's outrageous to be victimized and then be told you can't talk about it." The lawsuit demanded that Trump's golf club be prevented from enforcing the terms of the NDA while allowing Bianco to retain the settlement fee. It requested Bianco's legal fees be paid and Habba be reported to the New Jersey Office of Attorney Ethics. The attorney insisted she had done no wrong. "I always conduct myself ethically and acted no differently in this circumstance," she told Politico in an email.