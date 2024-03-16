The Disturbing Accusations A Former Trump Employee Lobbed Against Alina Habba

As Donald Trump's attorney, Alina Habba is used to firing off lawsuits. However, she's not accustomed to being on their receiving end. That's where she found herself in November 2023, though, when a former Trump golf club employee accused Habba of manipulating and attempting to gag her.

Habba has been a permanent fixture at Donald's side as she navigates her client through his ocean of legal troubles. She became Donald's attorney in September 2021 after his longtime lawyer, Marc E. Kasowitz, withdrew his services. Habba jumped straight into the fray, firing off a $100 million lawsuit against the New York Times, three Times reporters, and Donald's niece, Mary L. Trump. "I just stepped in," she told The Washington Post. "We're hoping to have some traction and clear the president's name."

However, things didn't exactly go according to plan. The judge threw out the suit and ordered Trump to pay $392,000 to cover the legal costs of the Times and its reporters. Habba slammed the judgment, calling the amount "exorbitant, excessive, and unreasonable" in a statement to NBC. She found herself on the losing side once again in January 2024 when a judge ordered Trump to pay the writer E. Jean Carroll $83.3 million for defaming her. "This verdict is insane," Habba told Fox News, vowing to appeal the ruling and claiming there was no factual basis for Carroll's claims. Not surprisingly, Habba also shot down the disturbing accusations one of Trump's former employees lobbed against her in their 2023 lawsuit.