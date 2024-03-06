Signs Donald Trump Is Scrambling To Pay E. Jean Carroll $83.3 Million

The following contains mention of sexual assault

Donald Trump owes a lot of money after his intense legal battles against E. Jean Carroll found him guilty of defamation toward the former magazine columnist, and he's fighting the verdict tooth and nail. The real estate mogul was ordered to pay Carroll $83.3 million, CNN reported. Her win came a year after she received $5 million in damages in Trump's sexual assault and defamation trial. While $5 million may be a drop in the bucket for Trump, $83.3 million is a lot more than he can let go of without it hurting his bank account.

"I think he's gonna have to pay — and whether it requires him to sell something or to put a lien on something to get a loan, that's his problem, not ours," Carroll's lawyer Roberta Kaplan told CNN. She went on to add, "Judge [Lewis] Kaplan, through judgment-enforcement mechanisms, will make sure that he pays. And indeed, even to take the appeal, he's going to have to at least put up a bond of 20% of the amount." Trump does have to pay up, but it looks like he's doing his best not to lose a huge chunk of change.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).