Celebrity Chefs Who Don't Get Along

These celebrity chefs once stirred the pot in culinary clashes so spicy that they put the most seasoned entertainment industry feuds to shame.

Since the introduction of television, viewers from around the world have immersed themselves in the delicious and nurturing content of on-air cooking shows. From "The French Chef" and "Chopped" to "Emeril Live" and "30 Minute Meals," there have been an endless number of shows that have touched on a variety of topics, making the art of cooking truly universal. "When you're looking at categories of programming that people respond to globally, food and cooking shows are on the top of that list," Brandon Riegg, Netflix VP of nonfiction series and comedy specials, told The Hollywood Reporter about food shows popularity.

In addition to yummy recipes and neat cooking tips, fans have also gravitated toward food-based programs for their talented and unique celebrity chef hosts. "You want someone you can connect with and get inspiration from. That's why there are different personalities, because you won't like all of them," MasterChef Pinoy Edition star JP Anglo explained to F&B Report. However, with a large pool of talents in the TV kitchen, it doesn't take too long for drama amongst the collective to reach a boiling point. Over the years, some of the food genre's biggest names have duked it out, ranging from personal digs to belittling one another's cooking knowledge. We've crafted a list of some of the biggest celebrity chef feuds that left a mark among food enthusiasts.