We Can't Get Over Violet Affleck's Height Transformation
Violet Affleck, daughter of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, opts for a more secluded existence than her celebrity parents. Despite the likely public embrace as a "nepo baby," she prefers to keep a low profile, steering clear of the spotlight on most occasions. It's only here and there that Violet may be photographed with her mom and dad, and when she is, there are two things people can't seem to stop talking about. One, how she is a replica of her mom, and two, how much she has grown over the years.
Violet became Ben and Garner's first child when she was born in December 2005. While 2005 may seem like just yesterday, nearly two decades have passed since the world found out the couple had welcomed their little girl, who's not so little anymore. Violet became a big sister as Ben and Garner welcomed two more kids before eventually calling it quits in 2015.
Navigating the parenting world is never easy, and doing it in front of the cameras makes it that much harder. For the most part, Ben and Garner tried to keep the spotlight away from their kids. The "13 Going on 30" actor even took part in a bill to prevent the paparazzi from snapping photos of their kids without their consent. So, while the public didn't see much of their kids in their younger years, you can imagine how shocked everyone was to see Violet all grown up as she was photographed with her mom as a full-grown adult.
Baby Violet to teenage Violet
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner did everything they could to keep the cameras away from their children, Violet Affleck included. While there are not a lot of public photos of a young Violet, the ones that have surfaced on the internet show how much she has grown. People shared some snapshots of a once two-year-old Violet walking with her parents in New York City in 2007. You couldn't tell who she looked like just yet, and she had cute blonde locks despite he parent's having brunette hair. She rocked her mini overalls as her height didn't reach either Garner's or Ben's waist.
As Violet grew up, she began attending events with her famous parents. In 2018, she accompanied her mom as she earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, as pictured above. No longer a 2-year-old, it was clear that Violet was growing up to look just like her mom. She had an identical facial structure and smile to Garner; it would have anyone doing a double take. Not only did her looks transform, but so did her height. In a blink of an eye, Violet had grown to reach Garner's shoulders.
Violet's transformation from a young kid to a teenager seemed fast, even to her mother. Speaking to the "Today" show in 2020, Garner was in awe that she had a 15-year-old. She said, "My daughter is 15 today. Can you believe little Violet Affleck, she is 15?"
Violet Affleck is a full-blown adult
Violet Affleck is no longer a kid and has become a full-blown adult. Jennifer Garner was still in disbelief about how much her daughter had grown in what felt like a short time, even in the days leading up to her 18th birthday. While appearing on "Live! with Kelly and Mark" in November 2023, Garner shared, "I'm about to have an adult. In three days, my eldest is turning 18. Can you guys believe that?!" The "Family Switch" actor revealed that Violet was in the process of choosing colleges and dealing with the stress that comes with that. She said, "The excitement and the stress go hand-in-hand, but she's handling it like a champ, and she's totally in charge. She's a self-starter."
As Violet has gotten older –and taller — she's spent plenty of time hanging out with her mom (although she still has a close relationship with her dad, Ben Affleck). In 2022, Violet attended the White House State Dinner alongside the "Love, Simon" star. While this was a year before Violet's 18th birthday, it was evident how much she had grown in the past couple of years. From being shorter than her mother to being a couple of inches taller than Garner, it has been quite a stunning height transformation.