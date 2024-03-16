We Can't Get Over Violet Affleck's Height Transformation

Violet Affleck, daughter of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, opts for a more secluded existence than her celebrity parents. Despite the likely public embrace as a "nepo baby," she prefers to keep a low profile, steering clear of the spotlight on most occasions. It's only here and there that Violet may be photographed with her mom and dad, and when she is, there are two things people can't seem to stop talking about. One, how she is a replica of her mom, and two, how much she has grown over the years.

Violet became Ben and Garner's first child when she was born in December 2005. While 2005 may seem like just yesterday, nearly two decades have passed since the world found out the couple had welcomed their little girl, who's not so little anymore. Violet became a big sister as Ben and Garner welcomed two more kids before eventually calling it quits in 2015.

Navigating the parenting world is never easy, and doing it in front of the cameras makes it that much harder. For the most part, Ben and Garner tried to keep the spotlight away from their kids. The "13 Going on 30" actor even took part in a bill to prevent the paparazzi from snapping photos of their kids without their consent. So, while the public didn't see much of their kids in their younger years, you can imagine how shocked everyone was to see Violet all grown up as she was photographed with her mom as a full-grown adult.