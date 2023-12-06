4 Times Violet Affleck Has Channeled Her Famous Mom Jennifer Garner

Hollywood can try as it may, but it will never find an actor to play the offspring of one of Jennifer Garner's characters who looks more like the "13 Going on 30" star than her real-life daughter, Violet Affleck. Two of the actors who have been cast as Garner's kids in different projects are "Wednesday" co-stars Jenna Ortega and Emma Myers, the latter of whom appears alongside Garner in the 2023 Netflix movie "Family Switch." Garner revisited the body-swapping trope in the comedy but told People that she has no interest in switching places with Violet in real life. "I'll stay right here in my old lady body, thank you very much," she said. But if Garner and her oldest daughter are ever forced to trade bodies through mysterious means, will we even notice?

It didn't take long for celebrity magazines to observe that Violet takes far more after her mother than her father, Ben Affleck. In 2008, People pointed out that the then-2-year-old had inherited Garner's famous dimples. The shapes of the mom and daughter's lips and brown eyes were also strikingly similar.

As far as non-physical attributes are concerned, Garner told The Hollywood Reporter in 2021, "Violet's hyper-articulate — she is Ben Affleck's daughter." But over the years, Violet hasn't just channeled her mother by looking like her; their similarities go beyond skin deep.