4 Times Violet Affleck Has Channeled Her Famous Mom Jennifer Garner
Hollywood can try as it may, but it will never find an actor to play the offspring of one of Jennifer Garner's characters who looks more like the "13 Going on 30" star than her real-life daughter, Violet Affleck. Two of the actors who have been cast as Garner's kids in different projects are "Wednesday" co-stars Jenna Ortega and Emma Myers, the latter of whom appears alongside Garner in the 2023 Netflix movie "Family Switch." Garner revisited the body-swapping trope in the comedy but told People that she has no interest in switching places with Violet in real life. "I'll stay right here in my old lady body, thank you very much," she said. But if Garner and her oldest daughter are ever forced to trade bodies through mysterious means, will we even notice?
It didn't take long for celebrity magazines to observe that Violet takes far more after her mother than her father, Ben Affleck. In 2008, People pointed out that the then-2-year-old had inherited Garner's famous dimples. The shapes of the mom and daughter's lips and brown eyes were also strikingly similar.
As far as non-physical attributes are concerned, Garner told The Hollywood Reporter in 2021, "Violet's hyper-articulate — she is Ben Affleck's daughter." But over the years, Violet hasn't just channeled her mother by looking like her; their similarities go beyond skin deep.
Violet Affleck is her mom's daring doppelganger
Violet Affleck was the spitting image of her mom at Jennifer Garner's 2018 Hollywood Walk of Fame induction ceremony. She was 12 years old at the time and was still a head shorter than Garner, but it was impossible not to marvel over how identical the mother and daughter's heads looked.
That same year, we learned that Affleck and Garner don't just have their near-identical bone structure in common; they both share an adventurous spirit. However, this got them in a great deal of trouble when a mother-daughter trip went terribly wrong. Being the cool mom that she is, Garner decided to take Affleck to Sweden when her daughter was tasked with doing a school report on the country. However, they didn't spend their entire trip checking out historical sites and museums; they thought it would be fun to give kayaking a try. On "The Tonight Show," Garner recalled Affleck realizing that something was awry when she spotted "a stoplight" amid the waves. "Did we paddle as hard as we could for 100 hours and end up in a shipping lane? I'm afraid so," Garner wrote on Instagram. "Did we have to be rescued? Yup."
Like her athletic mom, Violet has taken ballet and martial arts classes. However, Garner learned taekwondo for her role in "Alias," whereas Violet's fighting style of choice was karate. Per People, Garner has said she wants Violet "to be able to kick a guy's a**."
She and her mom wore black on her birthday
In 2022, Violet Affleck accompanied her mother to a state dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron. The event happened to fall on the day Violet turned 17, so perhaps Jennifer Garner invited her to the White House as a birthday surprise. According to Politico, the dessert served during the dinner was orange chiffon cake served with crème fraîche ice cream, which sounds far more fun than a Funfetti birthday cake with a scoop of boring old vanilla. Affleck also got to dine with President Joe Biden, Anna Wintour, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, John Legend, and Chrissy Teigen, which is a once-in-a-lifetime birthday experience.
For their special night out, Garner and her daughter color-coordinated their outfits by rocking black. Affleck's tea-length Carolina Herrera dress featured an A-line silhouette, V-neck, and reflective heart pattern that glimmered silver when the light hit it. Her mom, meanwhile, opted for a floor-length Ralph Lauren gown with sequin trim around the arm openings. In addition to both appreciating some subtle sartorial shine, the mother and daughter apparently share similar tastes in footwear; they both sported Stuart Weitzman heels.
Garner endorsed Biden in the 2020 presidential election, and it seems that Violet adopted her mother's passion for the Democratic Party at a young age. "She may be 8, but she will be campaigning should Hillary decide to run," Garner said during the 2014 Save the Children Illumination Gala, per Page Six.
She was her mom's twin while shopping with her stepmom
By 2023, Violet Affleck's blond hair had grown darker, making her look even more like Jennifer Garner. The resemblance was uncanny when she was photographed shopping with Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez in the Hamptons days before the Fourth of July. She had her hair pulled back and was dressed casually in a dark blue tank top, floral skirt, and sneakers.
While Violet has been spotted spending time with her stepmom on numerous occasions since Bennifer tied the knot in July 2022, she reportedly skipped Ben and J.Lo's Vegas wedding as a show of allegiance to Garner. "She's extremely loyal to her mom," a source told Page Six. However, Violet did attend the couple's second wedding in Georgia the following month.
Violet appears to share Lopez's fondness for shopping; they were also photographed doing some browsing in Beverly Hills after Lopez officially became Violet's stepmom. Violet and her mother reportedly share some common interests as well. "Violet [is] a real mommy's girl," an insider told In Touch in 2019. "Not only does she look identical to Jen, [but] they share similar personality traits, too, like their passion for cooking." Violet also trusts her mom to make culinary choices for her. "I pack lunch for my eldest every single day," Garner told People in 2023. At the time, Violet was in her final year of high school.
A Hollywood party pic had fans doing a double-take
After seeing photos from Michael Rubin's 2023 White Party, some fans might have believed that Ben Affleck was competing to be crowned the king of the consciously uncoupled by inviting his wife and his ex-wife to the star-studded affair. But nope, that was just Violet Affleck reminding us that her mom's womb just pressed Ctrl+C. (Sorry, Ben.) "Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's daughter looks more like Jennifer Garner than Jennifer Garner does," one person quipped on X, formerly known as Twitter. "I think we can all agree that's Jennifer Garner, totally posing as her daughter," read another tweet. However, while Violet's wide smile and apple cheeks matched her mom's, a third fan noted that the teen had grown a bit taller than Garner — proving that Ben did, at least, pass his height genes on to his daughter.
Violet turned 18 years old a few months after the White Party, which might be hard for some Garner fans to fathom. Garner herself is in that camp. "Can you guys believe that?" she marveled on "Live with Kelly & Mark" while discussing her daughter. She revealed that Violet had started her college search, which was proving to Garner that she hadn't raised a complete clone of herself — Violet is her own independent woman. "She's totally in charge. I'm not having to say, 'Are you doing this?'" Garner said. "She's a self-starter. I'm proud of her no matter what."